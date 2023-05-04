Home » Italgas: revenues +36% and net profit +16.5% in Q1
Italgas: revenues +36% and net profit +16.5% in Q1

The consolidated economic and financial highlights of the first quarter of Italgas show total revenues of 479.9 million euro (+35.6%), a Gross Operating Margin (Ebitda) of 297.2 million (+18.9%) and a operating profit (Ebit) of 172.5 million (+21.6%). Net profit attributable to the Group increased to 103.6 million (+16.5%).

Technical investments amounted to 175.1 million, while cash flow from operating activities amounted to 107.2 million.

On the balance sheet side, the net financial debt as at 31 March amounted to 6,089.5 million.

In the first three months of 2023, operational activities continued to achieve the digital transformation objectives of the network and the sustainability targets set by the Sustainable Value Creation Plan contained in the 2022-2028 Strategic Plan.

With reference to the sustainability objectives, the significant contribution of the various innovation, digitization and energy efficiency initiatives made it possible to continue the path towards the reduction of net energy consumption (-17.3%) and of climate-altering emissions Scope 1 and 2 of the Group (-6.4%), also against the inclusion of the contributions of the DEPA Infrastructure Group relating to 2023.

