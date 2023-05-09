Home » Italia Independent, the Court approves the restructuring
Italia Independent, the Court approves the restructuring

Italia Independent Group – a company listed on Euronext Growth Milan and active in the eyewear and lifestyle products market through its Italia Independent brand – communicated that the Court of Ivrea issued the sentences approving the restructuring agreements reached with its creditors by the company and its subsidiary Italia Independent. Furthermore, the court extended the effects of the restructuring agreements to non-participating claims.

In the reasons for the positive outcome, the sentences expressly highlighted how the group’s recovery process started in June 2022 was possible for both companies only thanks to the external finance contribution of the reference shareholder Lapo Elkann for the maximum amount of approximately 12.8 million euros.

