Filcams CGIL has proclaimed a strike day for Thursday 22 September against the 26 layoffs of Italia Independent, Lapo Elkann’s sunglasses company. There will be a garrison from 9 to 12 in front of the company headquarters in Venaria.

“The company today in the composition procedure due to a gap of 25 million euros – explains, in a note, Filcams – opens the collective dismissal procedure for 26 employees without resorting to any social safety net with the only lean consolation of disbursing the payment of severance indemnity in a short time ». “It is not taken into account that behind the Italian Independent brand there are 26 families who see their future collapse in the face of the letter of dismissal, after years of sacrifice, commitment and dedication, unfortunately this is the bitter result”. Filcams asks for “a much more consistent commitment for male and female workers, and not just the payment of the skills required by law”.

