Italia Viva, escape from Renzi for Forza Italia? Rosato and Bonetti deny

Elena Bonetti and Ettore Rosato

Bonetti: “Making the center means adopting an attitude, a method, a desire for unity, not division”

Leaving Italia Viva to switch to Forza Italia? “No”, he replies dryly Affaritaliani.it the deputy of IV Ettore Rosato. Words that add to those of the former minister Elena Bonetti. “I’m not switching to Forza Italia. My political project is clear, and it is to make the center. Honestly, Forza Italia is not placing itself in this political project”, declared the deputy of Italy Viva Bonetti, at Coffee Break on La7.

“I have always spoken not through rumors, rumors or tissue papers. Being in the center requires the ability to unite and not divide. We as the Third Pole had worked well to federate, then we made a project fail with errors for which we all have to take responsibility. I did it first. Doing the centre, you said again, means assuming an attitude, a method, a will to unite, not to divide“. “As long as this will and this style of working to unite that rhyme my party will prevail in Italia Viva”, concluded Bonetti. Subscribe to the newsletter

