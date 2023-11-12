Italian Alverà heads the largest green hydrogen project in the world

Listen to the audio version of the article

TES, an “Italian” company for innovative projects in the energy transition, presented Projet Mauricie, the largest in the world today in green hydrogen. Behind it is the direction of the Venetian Marco Alverà, for years at the helm of Snam.

The details of the project

Projet Mauricie, which will invest a total of $4 billion in the country, consists of the construction of an electrolyzer and renewable energy production plants. Upon commissioning in 2028, the project will produce 70,000 tonnes of green hydrogen dedicated exclusively to end users in Quebec, the French-speaking region of Canada. With the aim of reducing annual CO2 emissions by 800 thousand tonnes, it is one of the largest decarbonisation projects announced so far in Quebec.

The usefulness of green hydrogen

Green hydrogen provides a very useful zero-emission solution for industrial sectors where it is difficult to go electric. Approximately 30% of the green hydrogen that will be produced in Canada by Tes will be used to decarbonize long-distance transport, especially trucks, which represent almost 10% of Quebec’s annual emissions. The remaining volumes will be used to produce e-NG (electric renewable natural gas), a sustainable solution for heavy industries. TES Canada’s project alone will help meet Quebec’s 3% greenhouse gas reduction targets by 2030.

Italian project

Alverà, founder of Tes, commented: «I am pleased to announce our new project in Quebec, Canada, further strengthening our presence in North America». After the announcement of the large-scale project in Texas last June, «we continue to expand our project slate, advancing towards our goal of producing 1 million tons of e-NG by 2030. This initiative reaffirms the leadership and the role of TES as a partner of choice for established operators in the sector to implement large-scale projects in e-NG production”.