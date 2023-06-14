Italian banks and TLTRO: ECB pulls the plug here too

Italian banks at attention: as it was for the BTPs, the free ECB is about to officially come to an end.

The keyword is TLTRO, the program that the European Central Bank, at the time led by Mario Draghi, conceived in 2014.

By TLTRO we mean the set of loans at subsidized rates which the Eurotower has granted on several occasions and with various auctions to banks throughout the Eurozone.

The acronym TLTRO stands for Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations and summarizes practically all those programs relating to targeted longer-term refinancing operations that the European Central Bank has launched on several occasions, to offer euro area banks “finance with multi-year maturities, aimed at improving the functioning of the mechanism transmission of monetary policy, supporting the disbursement of bank credit to the real economy”. Bank of Italy website).

Translated into simple terms, the ECB has provided banks in the Eurozone with a mountain of loans at low interest rates, which he now wants to see come back.

TLTRO: towards the end of ECB free time for Italian banks

For Italy, the issue is that among the banks that have received the most loans from the Eurotower by accessing the TLTRO plan there are the Italian ones.

In the article “ECB’s €500 Billion Payoff Puts Italian Banks in the Firing Line” Bloomberg returns to launch a warning that still specifically concerns the Italian banking system.

The problem lies in the fact that the loans that Italian banks have contracted with the TLTRO program of the ECB amount to a higher value than the excess liquidity that the institutions themselves parked at the European Central Bank: which means that some Italian lenders will have to raise finance from some other source in order to be able to service their debts.

On the other hand, for example, and the Bloomberg article does so, the situation of the Greek banks: in this case, the amount of excess reserves parked in the ECB’s accounts have a value “more or less equal” to what must be returned to the central institution.

numbers in hand, a total of 476.8 billion TLTRO loans that will mature in a few days, next June 28th.

Reinhard Cluse, economist at UBS Group AG, he explained to Bloomberg that “in Italy or Greece, the aggregates are clear”, but that “even in other countries, there could be banks that have taken out loans in excess of the value of their reserves with the ECB”.

The problem therefore does not only concern Italy, but also Germany and France and other euro area nations.

Hunting for more than 100 billion euros of liquidity

Said this, Italian banks are of particular concern.

Joann Spadigam and other NatWest strategists have calculated that, over the course of 2023, Italian banks may need to raise approximately 35 billion euros, only to then have to raise another 75 billion euros next year.

“Some banks, especially the smaller banks, will also remain cash-strapped in the near term,” NatWest strategists wrote in a note to clients.

Returning to the identity card of the TLTROs, it is worth remembering that these operations were conceived by Draghi’s ECB to support the banks through the disbursement of loans, by the Eurotower, at practically flat rates.

Ultimate goal: to incentivize the banks themselves a provide more credit to the real economy, that is, to households and businesses in the Eurozone bloc.

The point is that the TLTRO plan was launched when the risk, for the Eurozone, bore the name of “deflation” and when, therefore, it was necessary to try to support the fundamentals of the economy by injecting liquidity into the financial system.

Dal reopening dell’economia post lockdown da Covid and, even more so, since the invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin’s Russia, however, the context has completely reversed.

The threat called “inflation”a danger that continues to haunt the Fed, the ECB and many other central banks.

So much so that all that liquidity that had submerged the European banking system has long since begun to be drained: in the specific case, in the Eurozone, first with the succession of rate hikes and then, starting from last March, with the launch of the QT .

With the latter, the threat that had been looming over the BTPs and other government bonds in the euro area for some time materialized, i.e. il QT-Quantitative Tighteningdesired above all by the hawks of Germany and Holland.

The good news, writes Bloomberg today, is that, in the face of the end of TLTRO free time, banks in general have many options to increase their funding:

one is represented by repo market, where lenders lend each other money. The other is the bond market, which sees banks either issuing new bonds to finance themselves or cashing in with bonds they hold in their portfolios and which come to maturity.

“Banks have relied on excess liquidity over the last few years, relative to other financing instruments, such as those made available by the commercial paper, covered bonds and repurchase transactions long-term – pointed out Frank Gast, managing director at Eurex Repo – We are now seeing more numerous long-term financing repo operations, at 6-9-12 months”.

In particular, Italian banks that go hunting for funds in the repo market – where they can offer guarantees such as government bonds in exchange for the liquidity received – could find different sources of funding given that, notes Bloomberg, the liquidity present on the markets remains very high.

That said, institutions will still have to find ways to persuade counterparties to lend, UniCredit strategists point out, who expect a rise in repo rates in Italy to a level 5-10 basis points higher compared to that of ECB deposit rates.

In any case, don’t shout about the umpteenth ‘scandal’ of the ECB. Even after having collected the repayments of the TLTRO loans and further reduced its portfolio of euro area government bonds, BTPs in primis, excess liquidity should be around €3.5 trillion by the end of 2023, lower than at current levels of only 15%.

It is true that now, in addition to the threat to BTPs and the spread represented by the QT-Quantitative Tightening there is also another one for Italian banks with the end of the game for the TLTRO plan, in a context in which the ECB has launched several alerts, among other things, over the last few weeks:

among these the farmer Japan, more exactly Bank of Japan; the danger that hangs over it financial stability and, also, the warning escape deposits even from systemic banks.

Everything, on the eve of new rate hikes: the next one will come just tomorrow, Thursday 15 June, with the long-awaited announcement by the central bank led by Christine Lagarde, far from pausing in its cycle of monetary tightening, unlike the Jerome Powell’s Fed, in a context, among other things, of inflation that has certainly not been overcome and, now, also of a recession.

But there are those who invite everyone to calm down. E’ Geoff Yu, senior strategist at BNY Mellon, according to which “there is still too much liquidity in the face of issues that are still too limited. And the point is that you don’t know where to park it”.