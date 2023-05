Listen to the audio version of the article

In a context of interest rates continuously rising by the ECB, European banks must repay by the end of 2024 just under 1,100 billion euros of “subsidized” loans granted by Frankfurt under the TLTRO programme. The largest disbursement will be in less than two months, at the end of June, when a good 480 billion will have to be repaid.

How are Italian banks doing? The International Monetary Fund, in its April Global Financial Stability Report, launched a…