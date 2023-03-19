MILANO — The market gives, the market takes away. Until March all to praise the Italian banksrelaunched by the rise in interest rates, purged of bad credits, anchored to the maintenance of public finances, fresh from record 2022 budgets, with 15 billion in profits and shareholder remuneration increased by Entente and Unicredit above 11%.

“Sweetest honeymoon in 15 years for earnings prospects and solidity,” he wrote Citi.