New bad news for the Italian banks: from a report drawn up by the rating agency S&P Global Ratings it emerged that, in general, looking at the next 12-24 months, more than half of the participants in a survey dedicated to the global banking system have a somewhat negative outlook on the sector.

Italian banks stand out among those that worry the mostaccompanied by the British ones.

Of the emerging market banks of greatest concern, there are those of Turkey and China.

“More Than Half Of Investors Polled Are Downbeat On The Global Banking Outlook”: is the title of the S&P Global Ratings survey, i.e “More than half of the investors surveyed are pessimistic about the outlook for the global banking sector.”

Emmanuel Vollandthe agency’s credit analyst, commented on the survey result stating that “a key message is that 2023 will be a much bleaker year for global financial sectors due to worsening economic conditions”.

S&P Global: the strengths of banks worldwide

Volland also said that, in two recent live events, some investors asked S&P analysts how it was possible that the agency had set stable the outlook of 79% of global banks subject to assessment, at the same time predicting that some crucial economic areas such as the United States and the Eurozone would face a recession, albeit to a slight extent, and that many global economies would encounter many difficulties, in 2023, in coping an environment of inflation, forex volatility, higher borrowing costs, and energy risks.

The answer was given by Emmanuel Volland himself:

“Despite this gloomy outlook, we believe banks show some resilience, especially given our base case scenario assumes a mild recession, in some regions, rather than a full-blown recession”.

The note from S&P Global Ratings also states that “Most banks have one strong capitalization and stable asset quality, managing to also get earnings benefits from higher interest rates, which translates into higher net interest margins (NIM-net interest margins). In the case of US banks, for example, NIMs will perhaps expand even further, thanks to higher rates, after growth (which has already been) 15-20% of 2022”.

In noting that “banks will benefit from higher net interest margins”the analyst at S&P Global Ratings Elena Iparraguirre he specified that this factor will allow them to “have some form of flexibility to manage other negative impacts that have yet to arise, such as those of higher credit costs and higher operating costs, due to inflation”.

S&P Global Ratings specified that the polls were conducted on the occasion of two live webinars last November 22, 2022by title “Global Banking Outlook 2023: Greater Divergence Ahead.”that is to say: “Global Banking Outlook 2023: Major Divergences on the Horizon”.

In the survey addressed to the areas Asia-Pacific/EMEAinvestors responded that they expect a major deterioration in UK banking fundamentals over the next 12-24 months.

Not only Italian banks, these others are also concerned

In the survey targeting the Americas and EMEA, concern was most expressed for the Italian banks.

“In our opinion – reads the note from S&P Global Ratings – the UK was quoted due to political uncertainty, the recent sharp increase in costs and the volatility of financing, due to the outlook of a weaker economy and high inflation”.

“But nevertheless – specified the rating agency – we believe the larger UK banks will navigate what they are likely to be a period of more difficult conditions access to finance, both domestically and globally”.

What about Italian banks instead?

“As for Italy – underlines S&P – we agree that the country’s banks are coping with higher economic risks than those of most of their rivals. Less effective insolvency and foreclosure proceedings remain a weakness when compared with most advanced economies. That said, over the course of 2022-2023 the deterioration of non-performing exposures of Italian banks (NPE) will remain manageable in most cases”.

“Among the emerging markets – it still reads – investors mentioned Turkey as the banking jurisdiction facing the greatest risk of credit deterioration. At dinner confirmed itself (distantly) in second place”.

In general, as far as emerging market banks are concerned, Mohamed Damak, credit analyst for S&P Global Ratings, commented that “The cost of risk will fall in most commodity-exporting economies, but it will rise in places like Turkey.”

Returning to Italian banks, S&P Global Ratings had always cited them as those that would have benefited most from the series of interest rate hikes by the ECB, citing precise reasons.

At the same time, in a context of higher interest rates and constant attention to Italy’s Achilles heel, or the public debtthere has been a lot of talk about Italian banks recently, especially with reference to the toxic relationship with BTPs, ergo to the question of the doom loop.

Then there are those who, in recent days, have described the situation in which they find themselves Italy, the BTP-Bund spread, BTPs and Italian banks come the calm before the storm, presenting a scenario that is anything but comforting for Italian assets.