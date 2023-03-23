What is the risk of a Bank Run, ergo flight of deposits or even bank runs, for Italian banks, after the cases of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse?

Many are wondering this, at a time when anxiety about the risk of further deposit flight is haunting, above all and still, the regional banks of the United States.

But no problem, at least for now. The verdict comes from the report “Banking Sector: Sector Update” signed by the analysts of Equita SIM.

“Solid, liquid and well capitalized Italian banks” faced with a period of great anxiety for the fate of the global banking system, caused by the crisis that hit American banks and by the Credit Suisse case, the latter later resolved by the Swiss authorities, who steered the marriage with rival UBS.

SVB and Credit Suisse: anxiety about deposits and the Lehman spectrum

I dossier USA-Credit Suisse bank have scuttled investor sentiment around the world.

The constant question, in the last two weeks, has been the following: “Events idiosyncratic or capable of triggering a systemic crisis? Further risk of a flight of deposits?”.



Speaking of both Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse, the response has often been as follows: “Isolated Cases”.

Too bad, however, that the crack of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) reported right away the specter of Lehman Brothers, of the global financial crisis and the Great Recession of 2008.

And it is also a pity that, in the case of Credit Suisse, it was Nouriel Roubini himself to talk about a Lehman event complete with alerts to the Fed and the ECB which, as we have seen in the following days, continued to go straight on their way in their fight against inflation.

The US and European federal authorities they did what they could to try and dampen the panic in the markets.

In the case of Italy he promptly intervened the Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti, talking about insignificant effects of Credit Suisse on the Italian banking system.

ECB President Christine Lagarde also confirmed all the availability of the Eurotower to preserve financial stability in the euro area.

However, investors’ doubts about the solidity of the banks are more than legitimate in a context in which the expression risk of contagion has once again dominated market sentiment.

READ ALSO

Credit Suisse post-transfer AT1 bond: how many in Italian banks?

Credit Suisse: AT1 bonds zeroed. Fear freezes UBS

Credit Suisse to Ubs: it’s done. But those bonds are now worth zero

Italian banks: the analysis of Equita SIM

In the case of Italian banks, an answer on the health conditions in which they live comes with the new Equita SIM report.

The SIM summarizes what happened in the last few sessions due to the fear for the banks unleashed with SVB and Credit Suisse events.

“Since the collapse of the SVB, the Italian (banking) sector index has lost 13%, broadly in line with the trend of the (banking) industry in Europe (with the SX7P -14%), but significantly underperforming the market (FTSE All Shares -4.4%). The result is that commercial banks have been hit by a fast derating, with an average P/TE down from the peak by 0.73x (0.60x excluding Intesa SanPaolo), at the beginning of March, in the area 0,60 volte (by 0.48 times excluding Intesa SanPaolo).

In any case, “we confirm our view, that the Italian banking sector is well equipped to handle a period of significant turbulence. The sector boasts of excellent capital and liquidity levels, making any comparisons with stress cases observed in the US or with Credit Suisse in Switzerland irrelevant.”

By the way, “it is worth noting that Credit Suisse’s problems had already been known for some time”.

In practice, although “it recognizes the crucial role of the trust of depositors and of a credible lender of last resort that ensures the survival of all banks”, Equita does not no risk of deposit flight, therefore bank runs (Bank Run)”, in the case of Italy.

In the report dedicated to Italian banks, analysts underline that they are “confident that, unless there is serious deteriorationnot yet visible at the moment, and a large contagion effect from outside, the Italian banks will preserve their strong liquidity position.”

Overall, Equita rattles off the numbers on the capital and liquidity of Italian credit institutions.

“Capital is not an issue for banks, in our view, with an average CET1 of 15.6% in the fourth quarter of 2022up 100 basis points on a quarterly basis, and with an average buffer of 700 points on SREP requests”.

As regards the liquidity position, “in 2022 the position was positive, with an average LCR of 281% and with an average NSFR of 166%”.

Italian banks: the role of retail deposits

Among other things, “it is worth highlighting that Italian banks rely especially on retail deposits, known to be more stable and less sensitive to short-term fluctuations in interest rates”.

This is confirmed by “recent data from Bank of Italy”, according to which “retail deposits account for an average of 70% of the core deposits of Italian banks”, a factor which “underlines the resilience of Italian banks facing market volatility” and which “strengthens our confidence in their ability to maintain a solid liquidity position”.

Taking into consideration the latest data from the Bank of Italy, it emerges that “household deposits remained broadly stable on a quarterly basis and on an annual basis, while corporate deposits they are down 11% on a quarterly basis”.

All in all, “the quarterly decline in the deposit base was -2%”.

In view of the solidity of deposits, Equita also points out that “there are no signs of an imbalance between loans and deposits, with the loan/deposit ratio which has remained largely stable in area 85-90% over the past two years.”

There is also another rather huge difference between the business model that knocked out SVB and the one that characterizes Italian banks.

“The SVB crisis was triggered by a significant imbalance between the duration of its assets and that of its liabilities – explain from the Milanese SIM – Over the last two years, SVB’s balance sheet has grown considerably, given that a large portion of its sight deposits have soared was invested in government bonds low yield. This situation created an imbalance, which resulted in a crisis for the bank”.

In the case of Italian banks, the situation is “clearly very different, given that investments in financial instruments – although significant – remain a minor component compared to the total assets of the banks”.

In the table below, Equita highlights the ratio between the financial instruments of the main Italian banks (Banco BPM, Mps Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Bper, Banco Popolare di Sondrio, Credem, Intesa SanPaolo, UniCredit) compared to the total value of the assets , loans and deposits.

UniCredit is confirmed as Equita SIM’s favorite stock

Equita’s favorite security among Italian banks is confirmed UniCredit, the Italian bank led by CEO Andrea Orcel.

In general, the analysis reads, “at the sector level, we reiterate our neutral positioning on financials, with a preference for those banks that have business models less exposed to the cost of risk, characterized by a robust capital position and a higher amount of deposits (with a low beta), as well as those that have “room for further asset repricing.

Equita points out that, in general:

The dynamics of net interest margin (NII) it provides structural support to banks’ profitability, which we expect to remain above that of the ‘negative rates’ era.

it provides structural support to banks’ profitability, which we expect to remain above that of the ‘negative rates’ era. The Italian banking system has accomplished significant gains in efficiency a factor which has translated into greater flexibility in operational management.

a factor which has translated into greater flexibility in operational management. More, the capital position, liquidity, asset quality makes the sector resilient in managing macroeconomic deterioration.

Equita however warns that “the recent tensions on international markets have severely affected several lenders, fueling fears of widespread contagion.

Still, “recent macroeconomic data suggest that the economic slowdown could worsen, with greater repercussions on the spread (BTP-Bund) and, consequently on the banks”, since the spread is a parameter for assessing “the Italian risk”.

As a result, “we believe a neutral positioning is appropriate at the moment.”

“Among the traditional banks – underlines Equita – our favorite name remains UniCredit while in managed savings we confirm our buy on Banca Mediolanum and FinecoBank. Despite the recent sell-off, we reiterate our belief that these are good investments and that the sell-off was largely unwarranted.”