Italian brand Lodes collaborates with Norwegian architectural firm Snøhetta to launch new lamps-Qianlong.com.cn

At the Milan International Furniture Fair in Italy in April this year, the Euroluce Lighting Show returned after four years and launched a series of designer talks. One of the special guests was Snøhetta, a company from the Norwegian capital Oslo. Sheng’s International Architectural Landscape Office, the name with a strange spelling at first glance is derived from the highest point of the Sne Peak in the Dover Mountains in central Norway, exuding a strong Scandinavian style.

In this Milan Furniture Fair, sustainable design has become a hot topic in the industry. And lighting, whether natural or artificial, can incorporate sustainable design to improve our well-being and reduce our carbon footprint. Snøhetta and Lodes, an Italian high-end lighting brand, jointly created the Volum series, bringing a new upgrade experience to lighting design with sustainable concepts.

Lodes from the hometown of glass

Founded in 1950, Lodes is born out of Venice’s long history of superb glassmaking craftsmanship and has become an internationally renowned Italian lighting brand. With the efforts of three generations, Lodes has evolved from a pure love of glass to today’s lighting development company with modern design, cutting-edge technology and top-quality materials, providing users with lighting for all cases. The Volum lamp not only gives people a glimpse of the world‘s top glass blowing level in Venice, but also combines Lodes’ cutting-edge technology to achieve a balance between traditional craftsmanship and technology.

Speaking of Volum, Snøhetta said: “The Volum range balances technical solutions and glassmaking craftsmanship. This in turn has given birth to one of Lodes’ most versatile lighting products to date, ensuring Realize a practical and complete lighting scene for your living space.”

As the saying goes, laymen watch the excitement, while experts watch the way. This poetic lamp intends to pay tribute to the traditional Italian spherical glass lamp. Its outline is simple and clear. When viewed closely, it is not a simple and regular perfect sphere, but presents a natural and organic shape.

The Volum chandelier, which was launched last year, has spawned a whole series of families including ceiling lamps, wall lamps, and table lamps during Milan Design Week this year. Multiple sizes make Volum appear harmonious and layered no matter it appears alone or as a group of lights, providing a wide range of choices for professional interior designers, architects and lighting designers. Technically, Volum is able to emit light evenly in all directions, providing a smooth and coherent light. Some versions have effective protection against dust or splashing water, and can be used safely in wet environments such as bathrooms, exploring the concept of achieving 360-degree lighting in different spaces.

Marius Myking, Product Director at Snøhetta, says: “We often talk about the concept of prepositions – the relationship between objects and people in space. Using this thinking of something as being above, below or next to something else To design light in such a way that it needs to derive function and beauty from all the prepositions in the space. The Volum collection achieves this by combining technical solutions and glassmaking craftsmanship.”

It is worth mentioning that Volum is the first collaboration between Italian brand Lodes and Snøhetta. For professionals, this is a group of products that can meet challenging specific design requirements or complex interior projects. In Lodes’ view, it represents another exploration of the brand’s interaction and interaction between the three elements of humanities, space and lighting.

In the past 2023 Milan Design Week, Milan Archiproducts curated a year-long exhibition Terra. Among them, the Volum of Lodes lights up the entire porch, bringing new design inspiration to every visitor who looks up at the group of lights. Coincidentally, Milan Design Week launched the theme of “City of Lights” this year. Human-centric lighting made the public focus on the important impact of light on human well-being. And this concept coincides with the design philosophy of Snøhetta and Lodes in the Volum series.

