The candy sector in Italy is worth 750 million euros, and 25 million people eat them habitually. The numbers come from a Bva Doxa study conducted for Unione Italiana Food. 57% of Italians eat them at least twice a week, better in the afternoon (39%) than in the morning (30%) or after dinner (12%). 45% choose them to freshen their breath, 40% to indulge in something good (40%) and 38% to fight a sore throat. Favorite candies are mints (49%), followed by gummy (48%) and hard (39%). Immediately behind the gelee (31%), the toffee / toffee (27%), the tablets (23%) and the lollipops (10%). Among the most popular flavors are mint, eucalyptus and anise (57%), followed by citrus fruits (46%) and licorice (40%). 78% buy candy for adults, only 12% for children under six.

After a difficult 2021, due to the negative effects of the pandemic and the restrictions, made in Italy candies seem to be in strong recovery. According to the Italian Food Union, national production stood at 89,424 tons (-6% compared to 2020), but the decline was offset by export performance: last year as many as 19,172 tons of sweets crossed national borders, 34 % more than in 2020, for a value of 64 million euros. The positive trend continued in the first 6 months of 2022, which saw exports grow by 28%.