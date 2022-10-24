MILAN. “I understand the legitimate aspiration of the parties to respond to the electoral promises they have made, but this is not the time.” According to the president of Confindustria, Carlo Bonomi, the priority is another: «Defending the Italian industry, because it is a question of national security. Thousands of businesses, or hundreds of thousands of jobs, cannot be put at risk ”. Bonomi speaks to the assembly of Federchimica, a sector (sixth sector in the country and third on a European scale with 56.4 billion turnover in 2021, 90.8 if we also consider the pharmaceutical sector, with 2,800 companies and 112,000 employees) that is to deal, perhaps more than others, with expensive energy. The first half closed again with a positive result of 0.4%, but a significant deterioration has been recorded since July. Assuming that there are no restrictions on gas rationing, the association expects production to contract by 8% in the second half of the year, which would lead to a 4% drop in the current year.

“We are facing a real perfect storm – says from the assembly stage the president of Federchimica, Paolo Lamberti, on his last report of his mandate – with chemistry among the most affected sectors, because on the one hand it is energy intensive”, that is, it uses a lot of energy, “and on the other hand it is universally indicated, with the car, as the one that will have to change the most to achieve the objectives of climate change”. Hence the request: “It is very urgent and a sense of responsibility to prepare a plan for alternative supplies and a reduction in gas consumption in order to calm down the escalation of prices”. In the meantime, prices fall after the actions of the European Union on the “price cap” at the push of Mario Draghi, in his last act before leaving Palazzo Chigi. Davide Tabarelli, president of Nomisma Energia, announces it to the audience of entrepreneurs: “Today the price has fallen below the 100 euro threshold, the bills will stop increasing and we can see some reduction in the coming months, from 350 to 98 euro per megawatt hour . These are the markets ». Certainly, however, according to the expert, we will go towards a rationing: “If there is no Russia we must ration”.

Lamberti warns: “Without the chemical industry, manufacturing production stops”, “institutions should take this into account, preparing support measures to face the crisis”. Bonomi, closing the assembly, adds to the dose: “The new government cannot afford to continue to ignore how strategic Italian manufacturing is for the country, an asset of national security and social cohesion”. The new government is “historic, with the first female prime minister”, but it is an executive that will have to “make immediate, effective and very thoughtful choices”. Bonomi traces the mistakes of the last decades that “have led us to be exposed to blackmail by Russia, to cut down the production of national gas, to give up gas pipelines such as EastMed. Only by a miracle we managed to get Tap, while they gave up the numerous regasifiers that Italian and foreign energy groups wanted to build. As always, the errors of politics are paid for by businesses and families ».

Already in July there was a 15% slowdown in energy consumption in the industry, a sign that “production is slowing down” under the weight of the cost of energy. There are doubts as to whether the agreement on Draghi’s price cap will be maintained due to the Dutch and German doubts. “If the solutions do not arrive in the European field, we will have the need to continue to implement a series of interventions that cost between 15 and 18 billion per quarter” which will need to be accompanied by “other interventions by the State” that would require “dozens more billions “while next year at the same time” we will need to equalize pensions against inflation, for about 10 billion, a further 5 billion will be needed for the renewal of the public sector contract. The one for energy will be a not indifferent intervention ». It is difficult, even if the industrialists wish it, to do so without affecting the deficit and debt, in the context of a strong economic slowdown. But the intervention is necessary to respond to the “asymmetry of competitiveness” that the Germans have created through internal aid.

In addition to energy, the second emergency, according to Bonomi, is the “public finance” for which Confindustria asks the government to reconfigure 4-5% of public spending: “Every year we spend one trillion, I believe they can be reconfigured and thus have a disposing of those resources to make emergency interventions ». Confindustria is available “to talk about early retirement” but “not in the configurations that exist today because they have already shown that they do not work”. In order not to break the INPS accounts, there is talk of measures with a reduction in the pension threshold, “this creates the precursors for future poor”. Also on fiscal issues, «if we want to review a new delegation in an organic way, we are ready. But it must be clear: we cannot speak only of Irpef but there are also Irap and Ires. An IRES that must reward companies that keep profits in the company ». On this and on labor policies, Bonomi hopes for a new phase of relations: “We appreciate that Meloni has said he wants to deal with social partners, we hope that a period of confrontation will really open”.