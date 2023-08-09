Italian Design Brands brings art to shops

Listen to the audio version of the article

Valuing the Italian artistic and cultural heritage, but also the design products, which are now part of this heritage and which can live side by side with works of art without disfiguring.

The “Idb for Arts” project promoted by Italian Design Brands, a group that counts ten furniture and lighting companies in its portfolio, for a total of 13 brands and 266 million euro of turnover in 2022, listed on the Piazza Affari since 18 May. For a couple of weeks the shop has been hosting a prestigious work by Arnaldo Pomodoro, «Rotante Massimo, III», from 1968, a sphere with a diameter of 80 centimeters, placed in the center of the space.

«The idea was born from a common passion for art between our entrepreneurs and shareholders – explains the group’s CEO, Andrea Sasso – and is the evolution of a path that has already seen the collaboration between our company Davide Groppi and the Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice, or the participation of some of our brands in the Quirinale Contemporaneo project». Now art enters directly into one of the Idb shops, with the specific intention of extending the route to other points of sale, in Italy and abroad.

The same Pomodoro sphere will in fact be taken to other stores and then other works will find space in the flagship stores and in the group’s showrooms. «There are many ways to make art and design dialogue – adds Sasso – we have chosen to use already historicized works, such as that of Pomodoro, and make them dialogue with our products». With a double objective: to enhance the link between design and art, but also to generate traffic in the group’s stores that is different from the usual one, attracted by the artistic proposal, and vice versa to offer Meridiani’s long-standing customers (and in the future of other brands) the possibility to get to know the masters of our tradition up close and in a less filtered way than in a museum.

It is also a way to consolidate the prestige and positioning of the group’s brands on an exclusive high-end market. «This project reflects the values ​​of complementarity, contamination and synergy between elements which is also the basis of our business model», observes Sasso, who says he is satisfied with the good performance of the group’s brands in the first half of 2023 (the results will be communicated in September), but also of the already perceptible effects of the quotation. “This operation has further encouraged contacts with some companies to which we look with interest to continue our growth path organically and by acquisition”, explains Sasso. A new acquisition should be on the way by the end of the year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

