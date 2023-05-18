Italian Design Brands lands on the Stock Exchange, ready for acquisitions

Italian Design Brands lands on the Stock Exchange and is ready for new acquisitions

(Teleborsa) – Italian Design Brandsthe Italian pole of high quality furniture and design, ha debuted today on Euronext Milan. The share is up by 3.4% to 11.35 euros. To date, the group has ten companies, each with its own identity, which create high-end solutions in the following sectors: furniture, lighting, luxury contracts, kitchens and systems. The goal, thanks also to the capital raised in the IPO phase, is fuel this growth with other M&A dealsfor which the company is already making evaluations.

“In a very difficult moment for the financial markets and in a difficult moment for quotations throughout Europe – not only in Italy – being listed today on the Euronext Milan list it fills us with pride and satisfaction – he said Andrea Sasso, president and managing director – The IPO has been a milestone for IDB since the company was set up way back in 2015 and today to see this milestone achieved is truly fantastic”.

Italian Design Brands represents the sixth admission since the beginning of the year on Euronext Milan and brings the number of companies currently listed on this market to 224.

70 million euros raised

In the placement phase, Italian Design Brands has harvest 70 million euros, excluding the potential exercise of the over-allotment option. In the event of full exercise of the over-allotment, the total amount raised will be 80.5 million euros. The floating upon admission is 23.89% and the capitalization market value at the IPO is equal to 293 million euro.

“The fundraising went very well, we had a coverage of the book twice higher than our primary capital increase needs, among other things with a presence of very important international investors and above all long-term investors, so we are really happy about it”, underlined Sasso.

Regarding future plans, the CEO said: “We are a machine destined to grow. We will use the capital to increase the growth and growth rate of our existing companies, which are 10, but above all we must use the capital to make further acquisitions and increase the number of excellent partners who are part of this group. We are an acquisition machine and so we will continue on this step. We have made at least one acquisition every year since 2015. We are already working on the next acquisition and we hope to have an eleventh partner by the end of the year“, he added.