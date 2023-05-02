Home » Italian Design Brands: towards listing on Piazza Affari at 10.88 euros per share
Italian Design Brands, an important Italian pole in the furniture and design sector, has announced its imminent listing on Piazza Affari. The shares will be offered at a price of 10.88 euros each, with a post capital increase capitalization of 293 million euros. This represents an important opportunity for investors interested in the Italian design sector.

The offer of IDB shares will concern 6,433,823 new shares, for a total value of approximately 70 million euros, including any share premium. This operation will allow the company to raise funds to support its growth and further consolidate its position in the furniture and design market.

