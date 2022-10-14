Listen to the audio version of the article

It borrows the powertrain already launched with the Vitara Hybrid 140V 4WD Allgrip, but comes with an all-Italian design touch, since it was designed by the Suzuki Style Center in Turin. We are talking about the new compact SUV Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid 1.5 140V which intends to become a valid alternative to the Vitara by offering more comfort and roominess thanks to the greater length (+13 cm).

The four-cylinder 1.5-liter petrol engine supported by a 33.5 hp electric powertrain. Together, the two engines are capable of delivering 116 hp and, with the electric only, you can travel about 5 km without emissions, at a maximum speed of 60 km / h. This is when the 0.8 kWh battery is fully charged.

Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid 1.5 140V is offered in two versions, with front-wheel drive or with 4×4 Allgrip system. The latter, the subject of our road test, was able to climb a steep path full of stones and various holes. In addition, the mode switch provides a (Snow) also to tackle a snowy road.

CO2 emissions are 118 g / km and 132 g / km respectively for the 2WD and 4WD versions. These are values ​​that fall within the 61-135 range of possible 2023 incentives.

The automatic gearbox did not seem particularly bright and pleasant: too high number of revolutions for the engine to go from one gear to another. Finishes and solidity are ok. As per Suzuki tradition, the standard equipment is rich with panoramic roof and level 2 assisted driving. The S-Cross Hybrid 1.5 140V 4X4 Allgrip costs 35,600 euros while it drops to just under 33 thousand euros for the front-wheel drive version.