Italian districts, turnover is growing again after the pandemic

They raised their heads. After the collapse of the pandemic, companies in Italian industrial districts are growing again. Registering an increase in turnover of 16.7% and doing better compared to the rest of the manufacturing sector (+15.2%). With their exports reaching the record figure of 153 billion euros, or 25 billion more than in 2019 (+19.9% ​​at current prices).

The Intesa Sanpaolo report

This is the analysis that emerges from the fifteenth annual report “Economics and finance of industrial districts” by Intesa Sanpaolo, based on the analysis of the financial statements of over 90 thousand companies. The data shows that 22,302 companies belong 159 industrial districts have managed to recover positions since 2020 in comparison with 68,377 non-district enterprises. Profitability also strengthened: district EBITDA rose to 7.7%, three tenths of a point more than in 2019.

And in 2022 the growth of the districts continued even further. Exports reached the record figure of 153 billion euros, 25 billion more than in 2019 (+19.9% ​​at current prices), while turnover recorded an average increase of 16.7%, showing a better dynamic than the manufacturing complex (+15.2%). The sharp increase in costs, partly reversed on sales prices, affected the unit margin which, however, thanks to the streamlining of processes, self-consumption and government subsidies, underwent a limited reduction of less than one percentage point.

This year, the first three places in the ranking of the best Italian districts for growth, exports, profits and financial solidity go to Sebino Bergamasco rubber, Conegliano-Valdobbiadene Prosecco and Friuli wines and spirits. And the forecasts for the future are still good. For 2023-24, in fact, the estimate is nominal growth of turnover still higher than that of manufacturing (+3.3% compared to +0.9%), in a context of practically unchanged producer prices.

Between energy crisis and raw materials

As for the impact of energy costs on the accounts, many companies have already found solutions in the last period. Between 2019 and 2022, the budgets show a 57% increase in bills for district businesses. But the realities, which have installed at least one system for the production of renewable energy, had a higher margin (9.8% against 8.1%). With small and micro businesses having had the greatest benefits.

Investments in technology

Another key step, highlighted by the report, concerns the strong commitment of district businesses to innovation. Approximately 75 patents are filed for every 100 companies against 51 in non-district areas. A path that strengthens its competitiveness and that goes hand in hand with the adoption of 4.0 technologies, to facilitate the automation of the various production phases and to monitor and control the steps along the chain. The advantages immediately translate into profitability and productivity.

As in Romagna and the Marches, in the sectors of mechanics, agro-food and wood-furniture. Here the ebitda was better among 4.0 companies and in particular among the smaller ones, equal to 14%, while the rest of the micro enterprises stopped at only 8%.

The generational passage

Finally, from the analysis of the evolution of the board it emerges that in the last four years the administrators of the companies have become older. In 2022, the share of companies led by people aged 65 or over rose to 12.6%, almost two points more than in 2019. At the same time, the incidence of district businesses dropped to 19.9%. with at least one person under forty on the board. This percentage stood at 23.4% just three years earlier. A paradox, considering that companies with at least one under 40 on the board have grown more in terms of turnover in the last three years and are more innovative and attentive to environmental aspects.

