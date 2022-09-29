Listen to the audio version of the article

European policies for sustainability put at risk the cattle breeding chain in Italy, which is worth over 6 billion euros, without knowing that the Italian system is already zero-emission. The alarm was raised by Assocarni, during a conference organized in collaboration with Coldiretti: “The policies that come from Brussels – said the president of Assocarni, Luigi Scordamaglia – seem to want to go towards the dismantling of production and breeding, with risks not only for those who work in the supply chains, but also in terms of food safety, condemning Italy to dependence on third countries that produce with lower standards than ours also from an environmental point of view ».

According to the data presented at the conference, Italy is already among the most virtuous countries in the world in terms of emissions balance: according to Ispra, the emissions produced by farms represent only 5% of the total and have fallen by 10% in the last 10 years. To this must be added the increase in carbon sequestration carried out by the areas in which breeding is practiced: according to the new metrics, therefore, the balance of cattle breeding is negative. “We need to work to give the right information on everything related to animal husbandry – said the president of Coldiretti, Ettore Prandini – which is the target of wrong European policies starting from the Commission’s proposal for the revision of the emissions directive, which aims to be equal cattle farms to a factory ‘.

“We share the EU executive’s goal of reducing greenhouse gases and pollution in soil and water, but we will not allow this goal to degenerate into ideology, comparing our farms to chimneys,” added the MEP. Paolo De Castro, shadow rapporteur for the S&D Group in the Agriculture Committee of the EU Parliament regarding the directive on industrial emissions. The proposal for a directive provides for an expansion of the sectors subject to the authorization system envisaged for industrial plants, with a significant increase in the number of farms involved. «Our breeders – added De Castro – already stand out on a global level for the use of innovative techniques to constantly improve their environmental performance, and must be supported in the transition. A system of authorizations, such as the one proposed by the EU Commission, will require even the smallest companies to use top-down practices, without adapting to the various production needs or guaranteeing them any support ».

In Italy, the beef supply chain represents more than 4% of the turnover of the Italian agri-food sector and involves 230 thousand employees in over 135 thousand companies. Since the 1960s, the number of farms has practically halved, while the number of animals reared has dropped by 35%, from nearly 10 million to just over 6 million. “Today in Italy – recalled Scordamaglia – we eat 8.54 kilos of beef per capita per year, a value close to the amount of meat that was eaten in the early 60s and far from the almost 14 kilos per person of the economic boom”.