The big names in Italian fashion run +20%, but growth in 2023 is destined to slow down

I front row from the bridge from the Milan Fashion Week, from today (February 22) they are stormed by buyers, influencer e guest star. While the forecasts of analysts of the Mediobanca research area that, by analyzing the financial data of 152 fashion companies based in Italyhighlight a 2022 a lot positive with a growth of nominal turnover a aggregate level of 20% (to 82 billion euros, +21% on 2019) and for 2023 they expect a further increase of 8 percent.

The recovery of Italian fashion after the pandemic began in 2021: the data

In the 2021 a “V” recovery has begun a 68.6 billion euros (+32.7% on 2020), exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 0.9%, with the employment of almost 260 thousand employees (+1.3% on 2020 and -4.4% on 2019). The sales exports recorded a more sustained rebound (+35.7%) compared to the national one (+28.7%). THE manufacturers Of alta gamma they react more strongly than the mass-market ones, exceeding 2019 levels by 1.1%, while producers in the cheaper range are still below pre-crisis levels (-3.6%).

The top twenty Italian companies that represent over half of the aggregate turnover

The House Prada is positioned at first place in revenues is confirmed (3.4 billion), precedes Luxottica Group (3.2 billion), consolidated by the multinational EssilorLuxottica, and Calzedonia Holding (2.5 billion). There are praise behinds Moncler e Giorgio Armani with a turnover of 2 billion each. Profitability signals a declining trend: the Ebit margin drops from 12.1% in 2019 to 10.6% in 2021, after the disruptive impact of the crisis when it stopped at 4.5%.

I high quality products they keep on reward profitability, with the high range closing 2021 with an Ebit margin of 10.8%, 46% above the values ​​of mass market producers (7.4%). While the podium for profitability sees first place Fendi (32.8%), ahead of Renato Corti (29,5%) e Ginger (29.2%, the main Elisabetta Franchi brand). Investments rebounded by 46.4% on 2020, exceeding pre-crisis levels by 8.9% (330 million more than on 2019). Between the manufacturing companiesin the sector of jewelry lhe growth was even more substantial (+189.1%).

On the property front, the companies of fashion they strengthen your own financial structure (debt to equity ratio at 40.8% in 2021 from 56.8% in 2019), with eyewear, clothing and textiles manufacturers standing out as the most capitalised. Most prefer stay away from the stock marketsolo 11 are listed companies (they represent 17.5% of aggregate turnover); as of February 15 the podium is occupied by Prada (15.9 billion capitalization), Moncler (15.7 billion) e Brunello Cucinelli (5.5 billion); wooden medal for Salvatore Ferragamo (3 billion), followed by Tod’s (1.2 billion). All the other companies in the panel have a market capitalization of less than one billion euros.

