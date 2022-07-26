Home Business Italian GDP: IMF improves estimates for 2022, expects growth of + 3%, downgrade to + 0.7% for 2023
Italian GDP: IMF improves estimates for 2022, expects growth of + 3%, downgrade to + 0.7% for 2023

The IMF – International Monetary Fund – has revised upwards the estimates on Italy’s GDP growth forecast for this year at a rate of + 3%, after the jump in GDP of + 6.6% during the year. 2021.

In the update of its WEO (World Economic Outlook), the IMF thus improved its forecasts for the Italian economy by 0.7%.

The estimates for the Italian GDP for 2023 were instead revised down by 1 point, at the rate of expansion equal to + 0.7%.

From the report dedicated to the outlook on global GDP, it emerges that the Washington institution has cut the estimates on the growth of the economy around the world for 2022 and 2023, respectively to + 3.2% and + 2.9% , with a downgrade of 0.4 and 0.7 percentage points compared to the April outlook.

