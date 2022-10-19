Listen to the audio version of the article

Italians increasingly seeking relaxation: in 2021 the turnover of the herbal teas, infusions and chamomiles sector reached 200 million euros, even increasing by 20% compared to pre-pandemic levels. The data comes from the survey “Italians and well-being: chamomile, herbal teas and infusions elixir of living well” carried out by AstraRicerche for Bonomelli (Montenegro group). The study confirms the increase in national demand for these drinks: only in the last two years, about one third of Italians say they have consumed more chamomile (31.3%) and herbal teas (33.8%). The consumption of chamomile is also growing among young people, with the 25-34 year-olds in particular who say they choose it for the flavor, even before the relaxation.

And it is the taste, apparently, the first driver of choice when buying these drinks (a fundamental element for 30.4%), followed by the effectiveness (23.2%) and naturalness of the raw materials. (21.4%). “From the survey it emerges that consuming chamomiles, herbal teas and infusions represents a ritual to regain psychophysical well-being – said Fausta Fiumi, marketing director of Bonomelli – on the front of herbal teas and infusions, in particular, our turnover has grown by 28% in value compared to three years ago, demonstrating that taste is an increasingly important element in purchasing decisions, just like functionality ».

In recent years, the consumption of herbal teas and infusions has also been driven by sociability: according to the Bonomelli-AstraRicerche survey, these drinks are more easily consumed outside the home and in company, while chamomile is more associated with the idea of ​​relaxation (68, 2%) and sleep aid (49.3%) and is consumed at home or alone (for 72% of respondents).