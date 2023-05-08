Italian international missions: not only the Mediterranean

With a Press release published May 1, the Cabinet has announced its decisions in this regard the international missions in which Italy participates. Like every year, the government is in fact called upon to decide which missions to renew and which, possibly, to start.

Four new missions

What’s new for 2023 is about Ukraine, Libya, Niger – with three EU missions of which Italy is joining – and Burkina Faso, where Rome will be engaged in a bilateral mission.

La EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine ( EUMAM Ukraine ) aims to strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukrainewhich have been in for months defend their territory from irresponsible Russian aggression. By taking part together with other EU member states, Italy thus contributes to the preparation of soldiers – outside the Ukrainian territory – and to the provision of equipment, also thanks to the funding guaranteed by the EU budget through the European Peace Facility.

With the new missions in Niger and Burkina Faso, the Italian contingent will support local security forces in the fight against armed groups. With the newly established EU Military Partnership Mission in Niger ( EUMPM Niger ), Rome will contribute – among other things – to the creation of a Center for the training of technicians of the Nigerien armed forces. The EUMPM Niger joins the Italian Bilateral Support Mission in the Republic of Niger (MISIN) where – to use the words of the Commander of the Joint Operational Command Figliuolo, who recently visit to the base – the Italian soldiers are committed to “counter the threat to stability and civil coexistence”.

Also in Libya, with the new European mission, Italy strengthens its presence. The EU Border Assistance Mission in Libya ( EUBAM Libya ), which aims to facilitate the country’s transition towards democracy and stability, joins the Bilateral Assistance and Support Mission in Libya ( MIASIT ). The latter was often criticized with reference to the migratory flows of people who try to get to Europe and who find themselves forced into detention centers where they are subjected to inhumane practices. The issue has been open since 2017, when the then Gentiloni government signed a Memorandum with Tripoli, recently renewed by the current executive.

A look towards the Indo-Pacific

Through its renewed commitment to EU, NATO and UN missions, Rome once again demonstrates its intention to cultivate the interests of its alliancesas well as national ones. The communiqué issued by the Council of Ministers in fact states that “the strategy for the use of military tool continues to be based on the traditional adherence to the initiatives of the International Organizations of reference for our country”.

Clear demonstration of this commitment is the Italian command of the NATO mission in Iraq , aimed at assisting and training local authorities, where around 610 soldiers and 100 vehicles are engaged. With this, and many other missions, Italy confirms its presence in the so-called enlarged Mediterranean where, especially if one considers a gradual decrease in US interest in the area, Rome has a real possibility of playing a key role by assuming a growing leadership.

As specified by the Resolution, however, “outside the enlarged Mediterranean, the need remains to maintain a naval presence in thearea indopacifica“. And it is just a few weeks ago the news that the Morosini ship sailed east. Initially committed to supporting the operation Agenor parte della European-led Maritime Awareness Strait of Hormuz (EMASOH), Morosini will then move towards the Indo-Pacific, where it is expected to touch fifteen ports in fourteen countries, including Japan and South Korea. Morosini’s operation will be followed by the sending of a formation which will include there aircraft carrier Cavour a destroyer, a frigate and a squad supply.

But the Italian Defense is not present in the Indo-Pacific only with a naval presence. Together with Japan and the United Kingdom, Rome is involved in the multinational procurement programme Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) i.e. the continuation of the Tempest. In short, this Italian tension towards the East demonstrates an awareness on the part of Rome of the strategic relevance of the Indo-Pacific area, as well as his own interconnection with another region in which Italy recognizes a strong national interest, namely the enlarged Mediterranean.

A new approach to international missions?

With the four 2023 novelties, Italy is now engaged in over 40 international missions. What makes the latter a fundamental element of Italian foreign policy is, on the one hand, the possibility of contributing to the stability of the countries in which we intervene – where, normally, Italy itself sees national interests at stake – and, on the other, the guarantee of maintaining an open dialogue with the countries where the missions take place.

During a’ parliamentary hearing regarding the programmatic lines of the Italian Defense in 2022, Minister Crosetto had also touched on the issue of international missions, expressing his intention to radically change the national approach. According to the Minister, this will have to be done first of all by evaluating the missions in terms of resultsthat they will have to go beyond the purely military aspect and also consider, for example, the economy, internal security, education and health.