Italian Pharmacies and Loreto Pharmacy, the FAST delivery service is born

Italian Pharmacies and Loreto Pharmacy launch the “FAST” service: fast delivery within 90 minutes

Have you ever heard of online pharmacies? It is a constantly growing market and one that the public appreciates for its convenience, assortment and content. Loreto Pharmacy is one of the absolute protagonists of this segment with its over twenty years of history and a community of over 7 million monthly visitors from all over the national territory.

The history of Farmacialoreto.it was born in Naples in the pharmacy of Dr. Teresa, which her brother Umberto decided to bring online when talking about e-commerce was pure avant-garde. Over the years the portal has grown in terms of turnover and investments so as to bring it to the attention of F2i SGRthe largest independent Italian manager of strategic infrastructure funds, which in the meantime was entering the pharmaceutical market with the acquisition in the capital of 10 pharmacy e 12 parapharmacies.

The acquisition of farmacialoreto.it has allowed the newborn group Italian pharmacies to equip itself with a fundamental strategic asset in a market that is rapidly evolving in the direction of multi-channel. The investment proved successful if we think that today the role of CEO of the chain is covered by Umberto Galloproponent of the successes achieved by Farmacialoreto.it and today leader of a group determined to create a synergy between local pharmacies and online presence.

The passage of the portal to the group Italian pharmacies it was initially accompanied by a partial re-branding to convey to the public the connection between the traditional retail brand and that of digital retail, to then extend to a deep integration between the two shopping experiences with related cross-selling opportunities.

It is a fundamental passage that highlights the absolute compatibility between online and physical pharmacy, which indeed today more than ever must work synergistically to generate new business opportunities for the players in the sector. In this sense, the public confirms a growing attention to the digital channel without absolutely abandoning the in-store shopping experience.

Users increasingly demonstrate that they choose the purchasing channel based on their “convenience” which we could translate into “comfort” and the future passes through a shopping experience fluid e multichannel in which the public will be able to freely decide how to purchase by taking advantage of a vast range of delivery solutions.

In these days Loreto Pharmacy e Italian pharmacies launch a courageous challenge to the market with the presentation of a new service called “FAST” which offers the user fast delivery of the products within 90 minutes in cities covered by Italian Pharmacies. In Milan, Bologna, Rome and its province, Parma, Naples and its province, Genoa, breaking latest news, Catania, Syracuse and Palermo, users will be able to take advantage of the opportunity to receive at home in less than an hour and a half more than 27,000 references out of 170 thousands present in the online pharmacy catalogue.

The Group declares that it is ready within a few months to deliver further with the FAST service 50 thousand references and in the meantime it is working on strengthening the logistics network which will allow, as a long-term goal, to cover the entire national territory and to further reduce delivery times. The cost of the serviceFAST” is 4.99 euros but becomes free for orders over 29.90 euros.

A novelty of sure interest and absolutely in line with the idea of ​​developing an increasingly present multi-channel brand identity and which is also highlighted through the programming of live streaming activity which represent a new frontier ofpharmaceutical e-commerce. The format provides for a direct conduct by a group pharmacist who interacts with a guest to present a brand or discuss a topic related to well-being or beauty. A new way to extend the pharmacist profession beyond the physical pharmacy and to merge the traditional shopping experience with the digital one.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

