Italian robots to make war wounded walk again

Italian technology is at the forefront of supporting reconstructive medicine in Ukraine. The hunova rehabilitation platform, created by Movendo Technology (Dompé group) has begun to be used on patients of Unbroken, a national center dedicated to rehabilitation, which has recently been inaugurated in a dedicated 4,500 square meter seven-story building built near the hospital in Lviv, to which it is connected by a tunnel, and inaugurated in April.

With almost 15,000 civilians injured and over 125,000 soldiers since the beginning of the conflict caused by the Russian invasion, Ukraine is now facing a health and rehabilitation emergency without precedent in Europe since the Second World War.

Treatment center in Lviv

Lviv, 75 kilometers from the border with Poland, has welcomed five million refugees from the rest of the country since the start of the clashes. Since February 2022, the city hospital has treated more than 12,000 injured people, including more than 350 children, and over 10,000 surgical operations have been carried out, including reconstructive, plastic, prosthesis implantation, regenerative and osteointegration operations.

At Unbroken, from the end of April, the robotic technology of Movendo Technology, a spin-off company of the Italian Institute of Technology, founded by Simone Ungaro (formerly also general director of the same Iit, set up together with the scientific director Roberto Cingolani) and Sergio Dompé, president of the biopharmaceutical group of the same name.

Advanced robotics

It is, clarifies Daphne Arfenotti, clinical manager of Movendo, an «advanced robotic platform. In practice, the patient, amputee or with a limb prosthesis, is subjected to stresses that recover muscle tone and prepare for the return to walking, preventing the risk of falling. The robot, thanks to artificial intelligence, therefore evaluates the patient’s condition and elaborates a personalized rehabilitation by evaluating the improvements over time».