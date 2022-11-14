Listen to the audio version of the article

In the world, the value of Italian agri-food sounding has risen to 120 billion euros. The estimate comes from Coldiretti, according to which agropiracy would be favored by war, which curbs trade with sanctions and embargoes, favors protectionism and multiplies the spread of fake foods. “The lack of clarity on Made in Italy recipes offers fertile ground for the proliferation of piracy – says the president of Coldiretti, Ettore Prandini – exports of Italian agri-food products could triple if a stop to international counterfeiting came about”. This year, the export of made in Italy food should reach 60 billion in value, if the growth trend of 14% compared to 2021 is also maintained in the last months of 2022.

At the top of the ranking of the most fake products according to Coldiretti there are cheeses starting from Parmigiano Reggiano and Grana Padano, with the production of copies that exceeded that of the originals, from Brazilian parmesao to Argentine reggianito up to parmesan widespread in all continents. But there are also imitations of Provolone, Gorgonzola, Pecorino Romano, Asiago or Fontina. Among the cured meats the most prestigious are cloned, from Parma to San Daniele, but also mortadella Bologna or salame cacciatore. The fakes have also hit extra virgin olive oil, San Marzano tomato preserves and wines, from Chianti to Prosecco, which remains the most imitated.

The phenomenon of food counterfeiting is now out in the open: according to a survey by Coldiretti, almost three out of four Italians (73%) traveling abroad for work or on vacation have come across a dish or a specialty at least once. made in Italy fake. Among the most “betrayed” specialties are spaghetti Bolognese, pasta with pesto proposed with almonds, walnuts or pistachios instead of pine nuts, and caprese served with industrial cheese instead of buffalo mozzarella or fiordilatte. Carbonara was also the subject of a scandal in France, where a video-recipe of farfalle carbonara with cream, raw egg and bacon was released.