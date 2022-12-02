Listen to the audio version of the article

Europ will give the go-ahead to the rule which extends for another three years, until 31 December 2025, the possibility of fishing clams under 25 millimeters in diameter in the Adriatic. Italy, therefore, will be able to continue to fish molluscs at 22 millimeters, against the 25 millimeters imposed in the rest of Europe. “Excellent news for all the fishermen of the fleets of the shellfish management consortia of Ravenna and Rimini, who will be able to continue to carry out their work in compliance with the rules”, commented the regional councilor for Agriculture and Fishing of Emilia Romagna , Alessio Mammi.

«Some Spanish parliamentarians had announced that they wanted to oppose the extension – says the MEP of the Greens, Rosa D’Amato – there is in fact in European legislation a ban on fishing clams under 25 millimeters in diameter. The European Commission has instead confirmed, following a comparison with the Italian sector and an appropriate scientific assessment, that it is possible to guarantee a derogation for fishing in Italy because this species is in excellent shape and reaches maturity between 11 and 12mm”.

We have to wait a few more days for it to be official, but it is highly unlikely that anything will change: in fact, December 2 is the deadline for presenting any objections to the European Commission’s delegated act, the only obstacle towards the renewal of the authorization for seafaring Italian. “The risk of a stoppage was concrete – says Northern League MEP Rosanna Conte – but we managed to make our foreign colleagues understand the validity of the delegated act and of the scientific evidence presented, including the great merits of our navy, capable of demonstrating with the facts that the management of clams in the Adriatic is also optimal from an environmental point of view». Italy in Brussels was therefore able to create a system. “The news of the renewal of the derogation for the minimum size of clams is a relief for Italian fishermen who have a direct turnover of 60 million euros from this sector alone,” said Pietro Bartolo, S&D MEP and member of the Fishing commission.