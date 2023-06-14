Italian wine no longer grows abroad: flat sales in the first three months of 2023

Listen to the audio version of the article

Italian wine exports are beginning to creak. According to the Uiv-Ismea-Vinitaly Observatory, in the first three months of this year sales recorded flat volumes (+0.1%). Only bulk wine grows (+13.4%), but at the same time registers a strong contraction in price lists (-9.2%). On the other hand, many of the flagship denominations of Made in Italy suffer: PDO still wines drop by 5.3% and among these reds mark -6.6%. Sparkling wines also fell (-3.2% in volume) and especially the export of Prosecco (-5.5%).

«The current situation – said the general secretary of the Unione Italiana Vini, Paolo Castelletti – imposes low-cost choices on demand, which is why in terms of volume, those basic products that have barely changed their price lists do better. In this first quarter there is growth in value and it is 3.8%, but it is insufficient to deal with the surplus of costs dictated by raw materials and energy, which affects by about 12% on an average price increased by just 3.7%”.

In short, the world wine market is changing and prefers lower-end bottles. «France appears particularly penalized by the current orientation of the market – explains Fabio Del Bravo, head of the services department for rural development of Ismea – and records a reduction in flows in quantity of 7.5%. Spanish wines, on the other hand, are favored by a more competitive price and are making progress both in volume (+3.8%) and in value (+11.4%). As far as our exports are concerned, we are far from the growth rates to which the sector has accustomed us in recent years». To complicate the picture there is also the slowdown in sales on the domestic market and the almost 53 million hectoliters of wine stored in the factories, up 4% compared to last year.