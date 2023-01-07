Listen to the audio version of the article

Italiandesign celebrates its 55th anniversary together with its partners Schindler and Politecnico di Torino who are present for the first time at the Consumer Electronics Show (Ces) in Las Vegas with the self-driving Climb-E concept, a prototype that introduces the concept of urban mobility sustainable continuity for private use or for services directly at home.

Italdesign Climb-E concept: the car that climbs buildings Photogallery24 photos View

What is the E-Climb project

The E-Climb concept aims to anticipate a possible urban scenario linked to the evolution of the concept of sustainable city mobility of proximity into sustainable urban mobility of continuity, i.e. moving starting directly from one’s own home or workplace without ever having to change means of transport and guaranteeing the removal of possible architectural barriers.

The philosophy behind the project refers to the experience introduced in 2017 with the Pop.Up project and in 2018 with the Pop.Up Next evolution to which is added the innovative idea of ​​offering various services directly at users’ homes.

The added value of this project is given by the capsule’s ability to find its natural location as an integral part of the various living/work units, becoming an additional room in them.

Intended use and dimensions of the E-Clim prototype

E-Climb Concept is a new conjunction between mobility and architecture. As a modular means of transport, it is made up of a capsule capable of carrying, in its various configurations, up to four people and to be combined, when on the move, with a fully electric shared platform. The ground module has a length of 3,969 mm, a height of 930 mm and a width of 1,900 mm. While the capsule is 3,669 mm long, 2,030 mm high and 1,845 mm wide.