Home » “Italians did not plunder Africa”: Deputy Minister Cirielli rewrites history
Business

“Italians did not plunder Africa”: Deputy Minister Cirielli rewrites history

by admin
“Italians did not plunder Africa”: Deputy Minister Cirielli rewrites history

(Image source: Imagoeconomica)

Colonialism, Deputy Minister Cirielli: “We are not by nature people who go to plunder, we built in Africa”

Il Deputy Foreign Minister Edmondo Cirielli, of Fratelli d’Italia, participating in Fenix ​​(the event organized by the National Youth) said that Italy “in its one hundred years of colonies has built and built” because “we are not by nature people who go to plunder and steal”, indeed, the Italian one is “a civilizing culture”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The most profitable transaction in history: I bought $8,000 Shiba Inu coins last year, now worth 5.7 billion-Digital Currency / Blockchain

You may also like

Resolution 17 of 06/26/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

Shixi Brand Shines with Quality Development at the...

Monika Schnitzer suggests 1.5 million immigrants per year

Generali, the battle to conquer the Lion of...

Golem.de: IT news for professionals

TRON Mainnet Upgraded with Four Major Enhancements to...

Forward-looking European industrial policy

Mediobanca-Generali, takeover of the Del Vecchios. Moves of...

The Netherlands Imposes Export Controls on Advanced DUV...

The great crypto illusion – which bursts again...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy