“Italians did not plunder Africa”: Deputy Minister Cirielli rewrites history

Colonialism, Deputy Minister Cirielli: “We are not by nature people who go to plunder, we built in Africa”

Il Deputy Foreign Minister Edmondo Cirielli, of Fratelli d’Italia, participating in Fenix ​​(the event organized by the National Youth) said that Italy “in its one hundred years of colonies has built and built” because “we are not by nature people who go to plunder and steal”, indeed, the Italian one is “a civilizing culture”.

The shameful statements of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs #Cirielli on Italian colonialism, to which over a million victims are attributable. No “civilization” in the #colonialism: only death, robbery and exploitation. You will not rewrite the #history! pic.twitter.com/ec1bkND92w — Communist Front (@FronteComunista) July 2, 2023

