Italians don’t care anymore. Exams, first visits and checks are down

Data published by Agenas (National Agency for Regional Health Services)

The Italian public health has never been the same for everyone and still isn’t. More and more people are forced to opt for the private sector, to avoid long waiting lists or services often considered inadequate or insufficient. To say so, as reported Updayare the data published by Agenas (National Agency for Regional Health Services) on the outpatient specialist services requested by patients in 2019, 2021 and 2022. Those relating to 2020 are missing given the major impact of the pandemic on the National Health Service.

What emerges from the data from Agenas

As emerges from the statistical study, from 2019 to 2022 the demand for many services decreased with large differences from Region to Region. The requests of abdominal and gynecological ultrasound fell by 10.12% and 6.14% respectively, as did those for an electrocardiogram, which dropped by almost 23%. Those for first gynecological (-14.46%) and neurological (-13.53%) visits also fell. The first eye visit drops by almost 25%. And, more generally, other first checks also drop by 14.43%. Only the requests for musculoskeletal magnetic resonance and CT scans of the head grew by 6.85% and 4.69% respectively.

The Agency carried out a work of analysis on the trend of requests for ten outpatient services (including abdominal, gynecological and electrocardiogram ultrasound), measured per 100 resident inhabitants: the relative variations from Region to Region and between the three periods considered examination, clearly divided by the rock of coronavirus. In addition, the ratio between initial visits and follow-up visits was also analysed, as was the comparison between the demand for services by Region and at the national level.

