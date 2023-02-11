Home Business Italians don’t want Zelensky at the Sanremo Festival. Survey
by admin
The poll of Affaritaliani.it

Failed. Struck down. Not welcome. The survey exclusively for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01, speaks clearly: almost two out of three Italians are against the participation of the Ukrainian president Zelensky, in any form, in the Sanremo Festival. 63.2% of the survey sample were against, only 36.8% were in favor.

It is a real slap in the face to Rai, Amadeus and the entire organization of the Festival on the day of the last evening, that of the final.

