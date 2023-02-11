The poll of Affaritaliani.it

Failed. Struck down. Not welcome. The survey exclusively for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01, speaks clearly: almost two out of three Italians are against the participation of the Ukrainian president Zelensky, in any form, in the Sanremo Festival. 63.2% of the survey sample were against, only 36.8% were in favor.

It is a real slap in the face to Rai, Amadeus and the entire organization of the Festival on the day of the last evening, that of the final.

