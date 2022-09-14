Il 73% of the consumers declares that he is worried about his own finances and, again 73%, foresees a further increase in the cost of energy for families in the next six months. The results that emerged from the latest edition of the EY Future Consumer Index outline a transition picture with still uncertainties in consumer behavior linked to the current geopolitical tensions and consequent economic challenges.

I consumers in the country are preparing to cope with the difficulties associated with thrusts inflationary and the possibility of one recession economic. To reflect this scenario of uncertainty and concern, according to 42% of the interviewees, expectations for the future are destined to worsen within the next three years. Also almost the 50% of the Italians declares to concentrate its purchases exclusively on essential products and goods, an increase compared to last February when it reached just 40%.

Stefano VittucciConsumer Products and Retail Sector leader di EY in Italy, he comments: “Given the growing geopolitical tensions and the economic-social impacts, consumers are once again reviewing their consumption priorities with greater attention to prices and focusing on primary goods in view of a period that promises to be still uncertain and complex. In this context, companies find themselves having to respond to a demand for affordable products in the face of a significant increase in costs linked to inflationary effects. The focus on “Operations” (logistics and production) therefore becomes fundamental in the context of a broader objective of optimizing the product and production processes which must also integrate sustainability issues “.

According to what emerged from theEY Future Consumer Indexon top of the concerns of the Italians there is the increase of the prices and in particular that of electricity, gas and water for over 75%, fuel for 70%, and food and basic necessities for over 65%. The analysis relating to life and consumption attitudes records a reduction in those who are worried about the health emergency, going from 30% in 2020 to 27% in 2021 to reach 13% of the population today. Furthermore, in relation to the declared purchase intentions, the EY survey shows that 52% of consumers will decrease their purchases of non-essential products and 48% will focus on essential ones.

In short, the disturbances for the citizens there is no shortage at this time and attention to savings seems to be constantly growing. So much so as to curb the strong desire for sustainability. Despite the growing awareness and willingness of consumers to live in a more environmentally friendly way, efforts in this phase are in fact held back by the increase in the cost of living.