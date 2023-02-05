Invest like Bill Gates in farmland

Invest in agricultural land it is not a legacy of the past, but an excellent investment. Especially if to buy is Bill Gates, one of the richest men in the world and over the years also one of the largest landowners in the United States. To say it is the 2022 edition of the Land Report, an annual survey dedicated to the largest agricultural owners in the country. In the ranking the founder of Microsoft is at position number 41 thanks to 275 thousand acres of land which owns, more than 6 thousand acres more than the previous year, for a value of 700 million dollars. A quibble for the US billionaire who said he had invested “in these farms and farms to become more productive and create jobswithout grand designs”.

The return to the land of the Italians

But also in Italy there is a return to the land. After a 2020 standstill due to the pandemic, the following year there was a 30% increase in deeds of sale of agricultural land and vineyards. The report says so Creathe Council for research and analysis of the agricultural economy, on the trend of the land market in Italy, from which it emerges that land is once again being bought, even if one must be careful because “high inflation devours real values”.

As for the wine, Barolo, Montalcino, Valdobbiadene, Lake Caldaro, Bolgheri are the winegrowing areas with the highest priceswhile there is also a growth of companies that only offer rental surfaces.

Over 150,000 registered deeds, average price 21 euros per hectare

After the effects of the pandemic in 2020, which had resulted in a blockage of most negotiations (-12% compared to 2019, affecting above all the wine, agritourism and horticultural sectors), according to Crea, land sales in Italy recovered by 30% with over 150,000 registered deeds. Considering land values, 2021 marks a +1.1% nationwide, with a driving effect, writes Crea, on the part of the Nord ovest (+2%), from northeast (+1.2%) and lowland areas, compared to hilly and mountainous terrain. Based on the recorded data, the average price for agricultural land is close to i 21 thousand euros per hectarewith very significant differences between the average values ​​of North east (42.300 euro)of the North West (29,100 euros) he was born in rest of Italy, where instead the 15,000 euros are not exceeded.

One hectare of Barolo can cost 1.5 million euros

The most requested lands remain those more fertilelocated in areas with good infrastructure and in sectors with more prospects than commercial success. Barolo in Piedmont, Alto Adige, Valdobbiadene in Veneto, Montalcino and Bolgheri in Tuscany are strong, confirming the areas that obtain the highest quotations. According to Crea data, for one hectare a Barolo in the lower Langa – that is, in the Alba area – they range from a minimum of 200,000 euros per hectare to a maximum of 1.5 million euros per hectare. A Valdobbiadene you travel between 300 thousand and 600 thousand euroswhile in South Tyrol the areas with the highest quotations are those of the area of Lake Caldaro (440,000-800,000 euros per hectare)but touch easily i 500 thousand euros also north of Trentoin the Isarco Valley of Bressanone and in the Venosta Valley.

In Tuscany, the best land is in Montalcino

In Tuscany, one hectare of land in Montalcino is quoted between 250 and 700 thousand euros; a Bolgheri the range is between 240 and 480 thousand euros; In the Florentine Chianti Classico between 110,000 and 160,000 euros. Among the lowest quotations, in the Crea database, are the DOC vineyards in the area of Cannonau in Ogliastrain Sardinia, included among the 11 thousand and 15 thousand eurosas well as in Calabria where the vineyards of the southeast hill of Cosenza are between 15,000 and 26,000 euros per hectare.

The price of the so-called “heroic vineyards” of Pantelleria: between 100,000 and 140,000 euros per hectare. As well as in the area of ​​the Doc Chambave, in Valle d’Aosta, where the price is between 100 and 150 thousand euros per hectare.

Natural capital is purchased with investment funds

Even the fund management company are gearing up to give their subscribers the opportunity to invest in what the Anglo-Saxons call “natural capital”. Among them is the Nuveen groupone of the world‘s largest investment managers with $1.2 trillion in assets, which has just announced the launch of the strategy Nuveen Global Timberlandwhich aims to give investors exposure to investing in sustainable forest assets in countries such as the United States, Chile, Uruguay, New Zealand and Australia.

Investments have a 5-7% net total return target tied to both timber sales, land, carbon credits, conservation easements and natural asset appreciationwith an annual coupon yield of 2-3%.