Italo brings self-defense and unblocking courses to his 1,500 workers and their families. The first training sessions will take place in the coming weeks and represent an expansion of the welfare of the high-speed rail transport company, according to an increasingly social approach, with initiatives that are for employees but which with the extension to family members become for the community. «There are issues on which it is increasingly important to train, to give people the right knowledge. For this reason Italo has decided to extend these courses also to the families of employees: learning a self-defense technique or knowing how to carry out a pediatric unblocking maneuver does not in fact concern only the working sphere – says Gabriele Cerratti, Director of Human Resources & Organization of Italo -. Certain notions can be useful in everyday life and to fully understand its value it is right to train and sensitize people ».

The first 4 days of self-defense training will take place on 24 September in Rome, on 1 October in Naples, on 15 October in Milan to end on 25 November, on the occasion of the world day against violence against women, again at Rome. There will be a theoretical part in which topics such as gender-based violence and the psychodynamics of confrontation will be addressed, to intercept and defuse dangerous occasions, followed by a practical session that will transmit self-defense techniques and tactics to react to physical aggression. The techniques will be presented by instructors of Krav Maga, a martial art of Israeli origin.

For the unblocking course (BLS, Basic Life Support), Italo will organize a training day for 15 October dedicated to first aid maneuvers, with a focus on airway unblocking and resuscitation techniques and on cutting and administration of dangerous baby food.

The welfare of Italy is also enriched by the “Solidarity holiday bank” with which all workers will be able to voluntarily and free of charge give to their colleagues the excess days of leave. Thanks to this solution, Italo employees will be able to obtain up to a maximum of 30 additional days in a year to provide care and assistance in the event of serious illnesses of a child or if forced to be absent for a long time due to an illness.