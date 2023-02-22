Listen to the audio version of the article

Cristian left elementary school behind with advanced level in all subjects. Edoardo made the leap from first to seventh grade with all tens. Luca graduated from scientific high school with 100 out of 100 still a minor and is now studying electrical engineering. What do they have in common? They are three children of Italo employees and their scholastic achievements have been rewarded with a scholarship from the railway transport company which has decided to expand the welfare system, thinking precisely of them, young and deserving. The company has in fact awarded 21 scholarships, 4 of which to the memory of the engineer Giuseppe Sciarrone, founding partner, to reward merit and encourage the talent of employees’ children from elementary school to high school.

From the company they explain that «young people represent the future in which to invest. It is our job to reward merit, make them responsible and make them better citizens. These scholarships are an incentive for all those students, young girls and boys, who can become the engine of our country in the coming years”. Among the objectives, in addition to encouraging merit, there is certainly support for parenthood, given that in Italo’s family 25% of the 1,400 employees are parents and there are almost 600 children. Half are of school age. The project is part of the much broader vision of sustainable growth and corporate welfare, with which Italo carries out projects aimed at including and supporting the entire community.