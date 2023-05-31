Italo trains, discussions between investigating magistrate and MSC resume

11
New chapter for a shareholding reorganization of Italo trains – Nuovo Trasporto Viaggiatori. According to rumors, negotiations have resumed between the American infrastructure fund Global Infrastructure Partners-Gip and the Mediterranean Shipping Company-MSC group of the Aponte family, aimed at the entry of the latter into the high-speed group.
Currently Italo belongs (with 72.6% of the shares) to the Gip, an 11.5% share belongs to Allianz, while 7.7% belongs to Italian shareholders…
See also Poste Italiane reports the 2022 half-year operating result (+ 32.6% y / y), a record in the history of the group