Italo workers will go to safety school to learn how to better manage potentially dangerous situations. Among the teachers there will also be agents and officials of the railway police. «We are sure that the expertise brought by Polfer will represent an added value for all our people», explains Fabio Sgroi, Director of Health & Safety of Italo. «The commitment to the safety of employees and travelers has always been crucial for Italo. This new step in the consolidated collaboration with the Railway Police will be a useful and effective tool available to our staff», continues the manager.

The lessons will be divided into a theoretical module and a practical one. In the first theoretical part, the courses will be managed by specialized teachers and representatives of the Railway Police will intervene. Through their experience and knowledge they will give suggestions and advice to prevent conflict situations or hostile behaviors that can lead to verbal and physical aggression. The collaboration between Italo and Polfer was born in 2017 and has gradually strengthened thanks to the presence of uniformed agents on board some of the Italo trains which represent a point of reference for all travelers and crew. The project in collaboration with Polfer is aimed at everyone, both men and women, and enriches the plan with which Italo trained 400 female employees in self-defense last year.

The new project envisages the participation of all on-board personnel, more than 620 employees including train managers and hostess-stewards. All will undergo training on self-defense and the prevention/management of potentially dangerous situations.