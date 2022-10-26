Listen to the audio version of the article

An integration that will lead to a production capacity of around 435 million pizzas per year, with a strong propensity for exports.

The Italpizza group from Modena has been awarded the purchase – through a competitive auction at the Brescia Court – of the business branch of the Mantua-based competitor Mantua Surgelati. Founded in 1970, it has five factories for a total of 40,000 square meters, of which a cold room with a capacity of 8 / 10,000 pallet places, seven lines with different technologies for a production capacity of about 240 million pizzas per year, employs about 450 employees, and in 2021 it reached a turnover of over 100 million, of which the export share corresponds to over 50%, with particular prevalence of the German market.

«The operation – observes Andrea Bondioli, general manager of Italpizza – required a complex analysis and planning process from the management and consultants in order to evaluate the possible integration of the two companies. It will represent for us an overall investment of over 60 million – he adds – and will be financed through a dedicated credit line, already approved by the credit institutions historically our partners ».

Thanks to the integration between the two realities, underlines Cristian Pederzini, founder and president of Italpizza, “our group will include eight production plants and two warehouses, for a total of 15 production lines complete with all the technologies present in the large-scale distribution markets for a production capacity of about 435 million pizzas per year; it will employ over 1,600 employees in the various sites and – he concludes – will reach a post-integration business volume of approximately 350 million, over 60% for exports ».