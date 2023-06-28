Italpreziosi, 2022 sustainability report published

Italpreciousa company among the international leaders in the production, trading and commerce of precious metals, bullion and investment gold and silver, announces the publication of Sustainability Report 2022drafted in accordance with GRI Sustainability Reporting Standardversion “Core”.

The report, also drawn up online at Global Compact of the United Nations and others Sustainable Development Goals – SDGs, represents the tool through which to make the results of Italpreziosi’s sustainability process known to its stakeholders.

Ivana Ciabatti, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Italpreziosi: “The voluntary reporting of the Sustainability Report confirms our commitment to affirming a sustainable path, with the aim of making economic and human value coexist. From this point of view, 2022 was also a year full of goals and new challenges; we obtained the Export Capital award, aimed at companies that represent a pillar of the national economy in international markets. For our constant commitment to ESG objectives, we have been recognized among the top hundred Italian sustainable companies by the Sustainability Award promoted by Kon Group and Credit Suisse. Thanks to our 2022 Sustainability Report, in May this year, Il Sole 24 Ore in collaboration with Statista awarded us with the title of Sustainability Leader 2023. Furthermore, Women in Mining UK included me in the ranking of the hundred most sustainable women in the world in the mining sector (WiM100 2022), as proof of the path undertaken with Italpreziosi in the direction of sustainability and ethics. Collaborations and activities with international institutions continued, in particular the collaboration with planetGold, a partnership involving international organizations, such as the United Nations and the OECD, counterparts from the public and private sectors and NGOs. We confirm our commitment to continue our sustainable path, also with new investments, in order to create new possibilities for our company and for the community.”.

In addition to following the main international and national regulations, Italpreziosi adheres to voluntary standards, confirmed by obtaining multiple certifications e accreditamentitra gli altri: Responsible Jewellery Councili (RJC), London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), Fairmined, Banca d’Italia, Responsible Mineral Initiative (RMI), International Precious Metals Institute (IPMI) e Watch & Jewellery Initiative 2030 (WJI2030).

As proof of its constant commitment as a leading entrepreneurial reality in the sector, Italpreziosi was awarded the prize Export Capital 2022, “The new challenges of the export champions”aimed at companies that represent a pillar of the national economy in international markets and that have achieved the largest increases in the foreign sales of their products between 2019 and 2021.