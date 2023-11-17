Home » Italsav’s Agreement with Cuban Stores Sets Stage for New Shopping Center in Havana
Business

Italsav’s Agreement with Cuban Stores Sets Stage for New Shopping Center in Havana

by admin
Italsav’s Agreement with Cuban Stores Sets Stage for New Shopping Center in Havana

Italian Businessman Italsav to Open Shopping Center in Havana

The Italian company Italsav, owned by businessman Berto Savina (Bartolomeo Sabina Tito), has announced plans to take over Galiano’s former “ten cent” and open a shopping center there in MLC. Italsav has been doing business in Cuba since the 1990s and is now expanding its presence in Havana.

According to the official site Cubadebate, a partnership agreement was signed on Thursday with Caribe and Italsav to open the new Variedades Galiano Casalinda store in early 2024, located in the old Havana commercial artery. This agreement is a first of its kind in retail trade in Cuba and strengthens the alliance between Tiendas Caribe and Italsav, which has been in place for over 25 years.

Sabina Tito, the owner of Italsav, expressed gratitude for the support of Cuban authorities and emphasized that the new project will cater to Cuban emigrants and their families on the island. The shopping center will offer online services for purchases generated from abroad and will have a wide range of products including food, footwear, appliances, hygiene products, and household items.

The new shopping center will occupy the building where the American chain Woolworth founded a popular store in 1924. This move comes as other international businesses are also making inroads into the Cuban market, with Spanish and Russian companies announcing plans to open stores in Havana.

Meanwhile, Cuban-American businessman Hugo Cancio has launched his food brand DeCancio Foods, offering essential products like legumes, powdered milk, and oil. However, it has been reported that these items are being sold at exorbitant prices, highlighting the challenges faced by Cubans in accessing basic necessities.

See also  The Cycling Tour of the Metropolitan City of Reggio Calabria kicks off on 16 April

This expansion of international businesses in Cuba comes at a time when the country is grappling with a severe economic crisis, marked by critical shortages of food, medicine, and consumer goods. The government’s focus on investing in tourism facilities has led to concerns about neglecting the national economy and agriculture.

You may also like

Opinions and Costs, Choose the Account for You!

Take a special car to return to work...

Food company – Nestlé will increase profits by...

Ponte, CEO Ciucci: “Transparent project times”. But it’s...

Continue to optimize the financial market structure-Comments-China Engineering...

No agreement between traffic lights and the Union

Global Economic Outlook for 2024: Predicting a Prolonged...

Fed, minute: Powell against cutting rates too soon,...

Crisis in Malaysia: Ringgit currency is heading towards...

Stellantis and Leapmotor together on low-cost compact cars...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy