Italian Businessman Italsav to Open Shopping Center in Havana

The Italian company Italsav, owned by businessman Berto Savina (Bartolomeo Sabina Tito), has announced plans to take over Galiano’s former “ten cent” and open a shopping center there in MLC. Italsav has been doing business in Cuba since the 1990s and is now expanding its presence in Havana.

According to the official site Cubadebate, a partnership agreement was signed on Thursday with Caribe and Italsav to open the new Variedades Galiano Casalinda store in early 2024, located in the old Havana commercial artery. This agreement is a first of its kind in retail trade in Cuba and strengthens the alliance between Tiendas Caribe and Italsav, which has been in place for over 25 years.

Sabina Tito, the owner of Italsav, expressed gratitude for the support of Cuban authorities and emphasized that the new project will cater to Cuban emigrants and their families on the island. The shopping center will offer online services for purchases generated from abroad and will have a wide range of products including food, footwear, appliances, hygiene products, and household items.

The new shopping center will occupy the building where the American chain Woolworth founded a popular store in 1924. This move comes as other international businesses are also making inroads into the Cuban market, with Spanish and Russian companies announcing plans to open stores in Havana.

Meanwhile, Cuban-American businessman Hugo Cancio has launched his food brand DeCancio Foods, offering essential products like legumes, powdered milk, and oil. However, it has been reported that these items are being sold at exorbitant prices, highlighting the challenges faced by Cubans in accessing basic necessities.

This expansion of international businesses in Cuba comes at a time when the country is grappling with a severe economic crisis, marked by critical shortages of food, medicine, and consumer goods. The government’s focus on investing in tourism facilities has led to concerns about neglecting the national economy and agriculture.

