In 2022, the Italian economy recorded a growth of 3.7% in volume. This was announced by Istat, revising downwards the estimates of 31 January which indicated an expansion of the economy equal to 3.9%. The data is in line with the Nadef estimates of November 2022.

Domestic demand net of inventories contributed positively to GDP dynamics by 4.6 percentage points, while the contribution of net foreign demand was negative by 0.5 points and that of the change in inventories by 0.4 points.

As regards foreign flows, exports of goods and services rose by 9.4% and imports by 11.8%.

The debt/GDP ratio in Italy fell in 2022. Istat revelations indicate a ratio of 144.7% for last year against 149.8% in 2021. The figure is better than the Nadef estimates which indicated for last year a debt of 145.7% of GDP.

