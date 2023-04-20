Italy 40 and Sustainability 24, two new indices from Sole 24 Ore and Morningstar

Listen to the audio version of the article

Il Sole 24 Ore, in collaboration with Morningstar, is launching two new market indices: they will be published in the main Group media: newspaper, web, radio.

The Italy 40 index

In detail, the Morningstar breakinglatest.news Italy 40 index (Sole 40M) measures the performance of the Italian stock markets, with a focus on the core financial data of the top 40 Italian stocks by capitalisation. Stocks are selected from the Morningstar Italy index and positions are weighted by market capitalization.

L’indice Sustainability 24

The Morningstar breakinglatest.news Sustainability 24 index (Sole24EsgM), on the other hand, aims to give particular visibility to Italian stocks that present the lowest environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk in the Morningstar Italy index. It represents the 24 companies among the blue chips, diversified by sector, with the best performance on ESG criteria within the Morningstar Italy index. Working with leading ESG research, ratings and data firm Morningstar Sustainalytics, the index is based on the Morningstar Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating which is attributed to each company in the Morningstar Italy index. The Morningstar Indices exclude companies that have severe ESG risk or do not comply with the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact, as well as those operating in sectors such as tobacco, controversial weapons and firearms intended for civilians.

Group sustainability initiatives

In particular, the Morningstar breakinglatest.news Sustainability 24 Index complements the 24 ORE Group’s information offer on sustainability, which already includes the Sustainability section of breakinglatest.news, with information and insights into various areas such as finance and sustainable savings; the ESG Observatory, an interactive database developed by the Centro Studi del Sole 24 Ore and by the editorial staff of the personal savings and finance weekly Plus24, which since 2017 has been collecting the results of a survey on the state of development of sustainability in listed small and medium-sized Italian companies in Piazza Affari (stocks in the Egm, Star, Mid and Small Cap segments); the Sustainability Newsletter of the Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor agency, which offers numbers, trends and products from the ESG world. There are also various initiatives underway aimed at launching professional and training services in the ESG area in the coming months dedicated to businesses and professionals.

D’Asero: «An opportunity for the community of Italian investors»

«The partnership aims to provide the Italian market with a series of indices specifically designed for the Italian investor community, which can be used as a performance benchmark and for the purpose of creating investment products. In particular, the Morningstar breakinglatest.news Sustainability 24 index further enriches the information system dedicated to sustainability developed by the 24 ORE Group», underlines the managing director of the 24 ORE Group Mirja Cartia d’Asero. «Being sustainable has become increasingly central to the agenda of governments but also of businesses, and it is a choice consistent with the request by increasingly large segments of the population for a more ethical approach in all sectors. This has created new direct information needs and an increased need on the part of the companies themselves to communicate their commitment on the matter. The information and training offer of the 24 ORE Group responds in an authoritative and qualified way to these needs and these two new indices are a clear example of this».