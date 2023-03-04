The final data on Italian GDP for the fourth quarter revised the growth on an annual basis downwards to 1.4%, compared to the 1.7% of the previous estimate. On a cyclical basis, the decline of 0.1% was confirmed.

The fourth quarter of 2022 had three fewer working days than the previous quarter and two fewer working days than the fourth quarter of 2021.

Compared to the previous quarter, among the main aggregates of domestic demand, national final consumption decreased by 1.1%, while gross fixed investments increased by 2%. As regards foreign flows, imports of goods and services decreased by 1.7% and exports grew by 2.6%.

National demand, net of inventories, contributed by -0.4 percentage points to the contraction of GDP: -0.9 was the contribution of household consumption and Private Social Institutions (PSI), +0.4 that of gross fixed investments and +0.1 that of Public Administration (PA) expenditure. Conversely, the change in inventories subtracted 1.1 percentage points from the change in GDP, while the contribution of net foreign demand was strongly positive, equal to +1.4 percentage points.

Negative cyclical trends in value added were recorded in all the main production sectors: -0.7% in agriculture, -0.2% in industry and -0.1% in services.

“The complete estimate of the quarterly economic accounts confirms, after seven consecutive quarters, the slight contraction in production activity in the fourth quarter of 2022, already detected in the preliminary estimate at the end of January.”, comments Istat. “On the other hand, the recovery continues for the eighth consecutive quarter in trend terms, albeit at an increasingly contained pace. The growth acquired for 2023 is positive, equal to 0.4%”.