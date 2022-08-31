“In a challenging macroeconomic scenario, the PNRR remains Italy’s growth engine for the years to come“. This is what we read in the comment “Italian Wake-up Call” from Mediobanca Securitiesin view of the crucial appointment represented by the political elections scheduled for next September 25th.

Starting from this consideration, the analysts of the institute based in Piazzetta Cuccia also unveil investment advice, listing the titles of Piazza Affari on which to position oneself.

“There are 55 goals to achieve in the second half of 2022, in order to free up approximately € 20 billion of additional EU funds from Next Generation (1% of GDP)” e “Failure to hit the PNRR targets could prevent the European Union authorities from releasing an amount exceeding 120 billion euros of NextGen funds still pending by 2026including about 35 billion in 2023 (2% of GDP) “.

Mediobanca Securities warns in its note that the possible “Failure to disburse (of these funds) could have repercussions on sovereign debt rates (therefore sui BTP rates, consequently also on the spread) and complicate the approval by the European Commission of the draft budget law, in the autumn of 2002 ″.

The Prime Minister himself Mario Draghi, in his communications to the Senate in the middle of the crisis of his governmentwas expressed as follows on the PNRR:

“By the end of this year we must reach 55 NRP targets to obtain a new 19 billion installment. These are fundamental issues, such as digital infrastructures, support for tourism, the fight against undeclared work. Completing the NRRR is a matter of seriousness towards EU citizens and partners. If we do not show that we know how to spend these resources, we will not be able to ask for further tools ”.

Draghi recalled that the “PNRR approved by a very large majority by Parliament has launched a path of reforms and investments that is unprecedented in recent history: the reform of justice, competition, taxation, procurement, simplification are an essential step forward to modernize Italy. To date, all the objectives of the first two semesters of the NRP have been achieved: we have already received 45.9 billion euros from the EU commission, to which a further 21 billion will be added, for a total of almost 67 billion ”.

Waiting for theoutcome of the political electionsthe analysts of Mediobanca Securities do not spare operational advice to investors, who navigate in a context characterized by strong uncertainty, not only for the upcoming vote, but also for the war and the consequent energy crisis, and who are wondering what the securities are of Piazza Affari where it is appropriate to aim.

“In this context – explained by Mediobanca Securities – we continue to prefer sectors that are exposed to underlying long-term growth trends, such as those related to the development of energy, transport and telecom infrastructure (Tenaris, INWIT, Prysmian, ERG, Italgas, Enav), to the continuous digital transformation (Technoprobe and Tinexta)and which provide protection against persistent high inflation (CNH Industrial, Moncler and Brunello Cucinelli) or an exposure to increased defense spending (Leonardo)“.

Returning to the BTPs, today is not a positive day for the made in Italy government bonds, already hostage to the uncertainty linked to the outcome of the political elections.

Ten-year rates jumped up to 3.94%, on top since mid-June, in the wake of inflation numbers and fears of a jumbo rise by the ECB.

In a note released in recent days, Candriam said he was defensive on BTPs.