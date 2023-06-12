Italy and the other countries against Euro 7, ready to stop the novelty

The countries against Euro 7 sharpen their weapons and prepare to do battle in the EU. L’Italiaalong with others seven countries including France and Poland, after signing a joint document sent to the European Commission which says contradicts the introduction of the new regulation Euro 7 on the emissions of cars and vans, is drawing up the “battle plan”.

The halt signed by Italy, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, France, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary expresses all the concerns of their respective governments for the proposed introduction of Euro 7 starting from July 2025, defined by the opposing group as “unrealistic” and which risks “having negative effects on investments in the sector, which is already engaged in the transition to electricity”. Not only that: the large investments would prove useless given that the Commission itself established the ban on the sale of diesel and petrol cars from 2035.

“I hope that the Timmermans-like ideology, i.e. the euro 7, is absolutely madness to be shelved”, reaffirmed the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport in this regard Matthew Salvini. “If you decide that internal combustion car models can no longer be put on the market from 2035 – he explained – and at the same time you oblige companies to make investments, before 2035, going from Euro 6 to Euro 7, we are facing a strategy of forced hospitalization”.

But Salvini goes further and put your finger on the entire green agenda for the car which provides, in fact, the ban on endothermic in a short time. “Saying from 2035 either electric or nothing – attacks the minister – is something that probably suits someone. I saw the data on the Germany-China exchange. Exports from Germany to China: -23%. Imports from China to Germany, +28%. It’s clear, this is my reflection, as there was a Qatar gate, no one takes away from me the idea that there can’t be a dinner ready because some choices are either the result of ignorance or convenience”.

Towards a blocking minority

The strategy of the countries against Euro 7 is to arrive at one blocking “minority”. able to stop the legislation even without a second thought by the Commission. This has already happened at the beginning of the year on the law on the stop 2035. In that case, four countries including Italy and Germany had managed, right at the moment of the last vote, to block the legislative process. A difficult negotiation had followed with a modest opening by the EU Commission in about e-fuels. A concession that satisfied only Germany but created an important procedural precedent.

Why the new Euro 7 standard is wrong

The new standard worries not a little i builders automotive. The risk, as several managers in the sector have already reiterated on several occasions, is that the costs that houses will have to bear to adapt to the new and more stringent anti-pollution measures are extremely huge and will therefore make next-generation diesel cars (those, with petrol cars, even more in demand by motorists) too expensive for the average customer.

“We all want to respect the environment, but if the draft Euro 7 standards are approved as they stand, from 2025 our cars will have to be equipped with a technology that we have not yet started developing and which, in any case, will be overpriced” they explain to Unrae, hypothesizing a increase of the price list at least 20%. Translated, it means that a compact city car, currently on sale in Italy with prices starting at 18,450 euros, would cost 3,690 more in a couple of years. “Is this an acceptable proposition for customers? I don’t think so”, observes Thomas Schäfer, the number one at Volkswagen, who imagines a price increase of the order of 5,000 euros for the Polo.

The most important sector for many of the European manufacturers, i.e. that of mid-range cars, in short, it risks collapsing. And, paradoxically, pollution would increase. “Faced with the new models of such high costs – they still explain to Unrae – people will keep their old cars. Which is worse for everyone. We need to sit around a table and study a plan capable of protecting the environment, but also the needs of motorists”.

ideological environmentalism

And this is precisely what the countries opposed to Euro 7 would like to do. But faced with closure by a Commission led by the more ideologically environmentalist componentgovernments just have to take the road of “blocking minority”. A path not downhill but not impracticable either. We are therefore on the eve of a new tug of war with the European vote expected in a year. A deadline that could, with the growth of centre-right parties, change the cards on the table.

“We ask only to act with common sense – is the conclusion of the Transport Minister – to avoid decisions which penalize European industry, put thousands of jobs at risk and translate into a huge gift to Chinese builders“