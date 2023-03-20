In February 2022, almost half of the electricity in Italy was mainly produced from natural gas: a considerable part of this – 38% – was generated by the volumes of gas from Moscow.

However, since the first months of the conflict, Italy has managed to diversify the origin of energy supply flows, thanks to the presence of important gas import infrastructures in most of the territory.

In fact, in northern Italy we find, in addition to the Trans Austria Gas (TAG) – gas pipeline useful for transporting Russian gas – the Transitgas, infrastructure linking northern Europe, and the interconnection with Slovenia via Gorizia. In the centre-north, on the other hand, three plants specialized in the regasification of LNG (liquefied natural gas) are located in Panigaglia, Porto Viro and Livorno. Finally, in southern Italy, we find three other gas pipelines – Transmed, Greenstream e Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) – carrying gas from Algeria, Libya and Azerbaijan respectively.

Obtaining new sources of supply was also possible thanks to the signing of various commercial agreements and intense diplomatic action which led the Italian government, with Mario Draghi and then Giorgia Meloni, to project commercial interests towards the southern shore of the Mediterranean – Algeria, Egypt, Israel – and more generally towards Africa and Asia – Angola, Congo, Qatar, Azerbaijan.

At the end of 2022, the level of Russian imports had already been drastically reduced: now 34.3% of gas arrives in Italy from Algeria; 16% from Russia; 14.8% from Azerbaijan; 10.3% from Northern Europe and 3.8% from Libya for 20.6% from LNG, mainly from Qatar, the United States, Nigeria and Egypt.

Agreements with Algeria and Libya

In January, Prime Minister Meloni and Claudio Descalzi, CEO of ENI, went to Algeria and Libya to sign a series of strategic agreements in the energy sector, useful for diversifying Italian supply sources.

In Algeria, the Italian company ENI and the Algerian company Sonatrach – both specialized in the hydrocarbon sector – have signed an agreement which aims by 2024/25 to increase up to 35 billion cubic meters (bcm) of Algerian gas exports to the Italy.

In Libyahowever, President Meloni attended the signing of an agreement between ENI and the Libyan National Oil Corporation – which plans to invest around 8 billion euros to increase gas production both to satisfy Libyan internal demand and to guarantee exports to Italy and Europe.

During these visits, Prime Minister Meloni also presented the idea of ​​a “Mattei Plan” for Africa, in order to restore centrality to the Mediterranean in Italian and European policies. However, to date the “Mattei Plan” is still being structured as there are numerous critical issues, such as the instability of the African countries involved, which make it difficult to formulate.

The geography of pipelines

As far as gas pipelines are concerned, on the other hand, only the doubling of the TAP has been defined, as the other two existing connections – Transmed and Greenstream – are currently underused. The construction of a new gas pipeline – the Melita Transgas Pipeline – was also approved, useful for interconnecting Malta’s gas transport networks with Italy.

Other projects are currently pending, as their implementation presents complex economic and technical conditions, as in the case of theEastmed-Poseidon Pipelinethe pipeline linking fields in the eastern Mediterranean and the Italian market.

Furthermore, discussions are underway on whether to proceed with the installation of two onshore regasification terminals in Porto Empedocle and Gioia Tauro and with the construction of the Gas pipeline Algeria Sardinia Italy (GALSI) which should be useful for increasing exports of Algerian gas to Italy and will probably also be used for the transport of hydrogen.

The projects that have currently been approved concern the construction of a regasification terminal in the port area in Oristano, with the installation in Portovesme and Porto Torres of two FSRUs. The Italian government has also undertaken to approve two infrastructural development projects to increase gas transport capacity from south to north, given that there is a “bottleneck” between Campania, Abruzzo and Molise, which limits trade to 126 million cubic meters per day. The construction of a new internal gas pipeline in Puglia and the “Adriatic Line” project, which envisages the development of five distinct sections of methane pipeline, go in this direction.

As far as export infrastructures are concerned, thanks to the works completed a couple of years ago, Italy can count on the bidirectional flow of Transitgas and TAG.

Once all these projects are implemented, Italy should be able to no longer depend on Russian gas, presumably as early as winter 2024/2025. However, given the current levels of energy consumption – even if there is a need to reduce them for environmental and security reasons – it will be difficult to direct a quantity of volumes such as to also be able to satisfy the European market.

Medium and long-term energy goals

The Meloni government has also released five exploration permits e two exploration concessions for gasin order to increase energy independence at a national level and therefore be able to dedicate more volumes of gas to export.

Furthermore, by 2030, it will be necessary to try to reduce energy consumption deriving from fossil fuels – through energy efficiency and investment in renewables – in order to achieve the objectives of Zero Net Emissions in 2050.

Specifically, the EU’s “Long-term strategy for 2050” provides that gas-intensive markets – such as the Italian one – will be able to count on the support of gas to achieve carbon neutrality (gas is the fossil fuel with the lower carbon footprint) and then as a source of support, to deal with times when renewables will be less available.

Italy could be a energy distribution center to Europe not only for gas but also for other resources – hydrogen, ammonia, electricity and renewables – in order to be able to count on an economic return such as to justify the construction costs. It will be essential to understand the real interest of the other EU Member States in carrying out this project, given that to date some countries, such as Germaniaseem to favor other solutions to no longer depend on Russian gas imports.