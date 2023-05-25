PNRR, Dombrovskis: Italy can do it. Speed ​​up on reforms

“We see some risks in some member states and this is why we ask to speed up the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plans”. This was stated by the vice president of the EU Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, to a small group of European media, including Corriere della Sera, on the day on which the EU Commission presented the country-specific recommendations, which member states will have to keep in mind when preparing budget laws for 2024.

“It is important to engage and ensure that the PNRRs are implemented correctly – continues Dombrovskis – because there is a deadline of the end of 2026. And I would say that it is very unlikely that this deadline will be extended, because it will require a unanimous decision of the Member States which will involve in most cases, in almost all cases, a parliamentary procedure. So that’s something that would be very difficult. Therefore, our message to member states is to focus on implementing the plans and not on some sort of extension of deadlines”.

Checks in progress on the third tranche

Dombrovskis recalled that “Italy has already received two payments”. “We are checking the request for the third tranche. It is important that implementation continues and that there are no delays. In our recommendations we explain that it is important to strengthen administrative capacity, especially at the sub-national level, to allow for continuous, rapid and consistent implementation of the Pnrr. It is important for Italy that it presents the revised plan with the RePowerEu chapter to ensure its implementation, without lowering the overall ambition of the plan and without slowing down its implementation”, he commented. “Our fiscal recommendation for Italy is an improvement in the structural balance of the 0.7% of GDPwhich translates into a 1.3% increase in national primary expenditure,” Dombrovskis reiterated.

