Home » Italy can do it. Speed ​​up on reforms
Business

Italy can do it. Speed ​​up on reforms

by admin
Italy can do it. Speed ​​up on reforms

PNRR, Dombrovskis: Italy can do it. Speed ​​up on reforms

“We see some risks in some member states and this is why we ask to speed up the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plans”. This was stated by the vice president of the EU Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, to a small group of European media, including Corriere della Sera, on the day on which the EU Commission presented the country-specific recommendations, which member states will have to keep in mind when preparing budget laws for 2024.

“It is important to engage and ensure that the PNRRs are implemented correctly – continues Dombrovskis – because there is a deadline of the end of 2026. And I would say that it is very unlikely that this deadline will be extended, because it will require a unanimous decision of the Member States which will involve in most cases, in almost all cases, a parliamentary procedure. So that’s something that would be very difficult. Therefore, our message to member states is to focus on implementing the plans and not on some sort of extension of deadlines”.

Checks in progress on the third tranche

Dombrovskis recalled that “Italy has already received two payments”. “We are checking the request for the third tranche. It is important that implementation continues and that there are no delays. In our recommendations we explain that it is important to strengthen administrative capacity, especially at the sub-national level, to allow for continuous, rapid and consistent implementation of the Pnrr. It is important for Italy that it presents the revised plan with the RePowerEu chapter to ensure its implementation, without lowering the overall ambition of the plan and without slowing down its implementation”, he commented. “Our fiscal recommendation for Italy is an improvement in the structural balance of the 0.7% of GDPwhich translates into a 1.3% increase in national primary expenditure,” Dombrovskis reiterated.

See also  Rome-Frankfurt, a hot axis for the markets. From the crisis of the Draghi government a headache for the ECB's anti-spread shield

(Ticker)

You may also like

Mediobanca, the Generali joker at the shareholders’ table....

About You already has more customers than Otto.de

A capitalism from below is the recipe for...

Fitch puts U.S. AAA rating on downgrade watch...

Why Blinkist co-founder Sebastian Klein wants to donate...

Stock markets in the red, Milan the worst...

Opel is returning to the IAA for the...

The Festival of Economics kicks off in Trento....

Why fighter jets are a NATO opportunity for...

Investors would buy US bonds despite default

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy