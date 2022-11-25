Surprise rebound in consumer confidence in Italy. The climate of consumer confidence shows a positive trend, mainly due to opinions on the country’s economic situation (including those on unemployment) which are clearly improving, followed by expectations on the family economic situation and by opinions on savings (future possibilities) which are recovering. After four consecutive months of decline, the confidence climate of Italian companies is also recovering, driven in November above all by expectations on production in the manufacturing sector, by those on orders in market services and by expectations on sales in the retail trade.

In detail, Istat data show for the month of November an increase both in the consumer confidence climate index (from 90.1 to 98.1) and in the business confidence climate composite index (from 104 .7 to 106.4).

In particular, the data on consumer confidence is clearly higher than the Bloomberg consensus which was equal to 91 points. The October reading of 90.1 points represented the lowest since 2013 for consumer confidence.

With reference to businesses, the sentiment improves in all sectors (in manufacturing the index goes from 100.7 to 102.5, in services from 96.0 to 98.8 and in retail trade from 109.0 to 112, 2) with the exception of construction where the indicator decreases from 157.5 to 151.9.

Bank also from the drop in gas prices

The recovery was driven by the national economic climate and by expectations for the future (which have risen to their highest levels since the outbreak of war in Ukraine), which recover much more than assessments of current conditions.

This November reading allows Italy to return “in the euro area trend”, offering “a decisive reversal of the downward trend that had been hovering over businesses and households for four consecutive months and which, last month, had recorded a minimum value not seen since May 2013“, points out Gabriel Debach, market analyst at eToro. It is a “a sign of rebound from excessive pessimism, but not an exit from a still uncertain picture. In fact, consumer confidence is growing, but remains almost 17 percentage points lower than in November 2021.”

As far as businesses are concerned,since the beginning of the year, only confidence in market services and retail trade has remained positive. The uncertainty in the manufacturing sector regarding demand but above all the increase in inventories, which risk weighing on cash flows and net working capital, raises concerns.”

In summary, the November surveys, in Italy as in other Eurozone countries, showed less pessimistic expectations on the economy and on inflation, both on the household side and on the business side. “This is mainly due to the drop in gas prices recorded in recent weeks compared to the peaks reached last August, and to the lower risks of “forced” rationing of energy consumption in the coming months”, asserts Paul Mameli, senior economist Studies and Research Department of Intesa Sanpaolo.

Towards stability of GDP better than expected

The extent of the rebound in business and consumer confidence is also described as “surprising” by Paolo Pizzoli, Senior Economist of ING.

“We remain extremely cautious in interpreting the November reading as a reversal signal”, explains Pizzoli, adding that “it is not easy to justify such a reversal. One possible explanation could be post-election relief, as the new Meloni government announced its continued support for households to offset the negative consequences of the energy shock on disposable income”.

“However, the negative impact of inflation remains, for both consumers and businesses, and we suspect that the refinanced offsetting measures will not be sufficient to avoid a contraction in GDP in the fourth quarter of this year. But this will likely be a very mild contraction, adding upside risks to our current forecast of 3.6% GDP growth in 2022.”

Mameli of Intesa Sanpaolo also expects a decline in GDP between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, but which could be milder than previously expected thanks to the recent evolution of the energy crisis. Confidence surveys suggest lower risks on economic activity in the short term (with a horizon of 3-6 months). “However – warns Mameli – the risks could be postponed until next year, when the energy crisis could show a recrudescence in relation to the need to replenish gas stocks in the central months of the year. In any case, we now see less downside risk to our (already above consensus) GDP growth forecast

Italian by 0.6% in 2023″.