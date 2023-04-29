Italy escapes the nightmare recession. Istat, GDP grows over the year (+1.8%)

Istat, GDP grows over the year (+1.8%)

In the first quarter of 2023 it is estimated that the gross domestic product, expressed in chain-linked values ​​with the reference year 2015, adjusted for calendar effects and seasonally adjusted, increased by 0.5% compared to the previous quarter and grew by 1.8% in trend terms. It detects it the State which today released the preliminary estimate of the Pil from the 1st quarter of 2023.

The Institute of Statistics underlines that the first quarter of 2023 had two more working days than the previous quarter and one more working day than the first quarter of 2022. The cyclical change continues the State, is the synthesis of an increase in added value both in the industry and in the services sector and of a stationary nature of agriculture, forestry and fishing. On the demand side, there is a positive contribution from both the national component (gross of inventories) and the net foreign component. The change acquired for 2023 is equal to +0.8%.

The average salary is also growing

The average hourly wage in the period January-March 2023 it grew by 2.2% compared to the same period of 2022. The index of contractual wages hours in March 2023 marks an increase of 0.1% compared to the previous month and of 2.2% compared to March 2022; the trend increase was 1.4% for employees in industry, 0.9% for those in private services and 4.9% for workers in the public administration.

The sectors with the highest trend increases are: fire brigade activities (+11.7%), ministries (+9.3%) and national health service (+6.4%). On the other hand, the increase is nil for construction, commerce, private and public pharmacies and hotels.

Italy does better than France and Germany

In Europe, the French GDP. France’s gross domestic product increased by 0.2% again in the first quarter of the year. The data from the survey were released by the country’s national statistical institute (Insee), which initially forecast a growth of 0.1%. According to estimates to affect the industrial production e l’export.

What remains unchanged is the Pil from the Germania in the first three months of the year compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 when GDP fell by 0.5% on the previous quarter, revising the previous figure downwards by -0.4%.

The German data is lower than the forecasts of economists, who had expected growth of gross domestic product by 0.2% on the fourth quarter of 2022.

“Final consumption expenditure by both households and the government declined in early 2023,” while “positive contributions came from capital formation and exports,” says the federal statistics office (Desbtatis).

